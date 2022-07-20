M&T sees benefits from People's merger 'a little bit better' than expected

M&T Bank's acquisition of People's United Financial, a deal that extended M&T's presence throughout the Northeast, is off to a strong start, said Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer.

"All the benefits that we expected to get from the merger are there," King said. "I see them emerging and in some cases a little bit better than what we thought, especially given the interest rate environment."

M&T completed its acquisition of Connecticut-based People's – an all-stock transaction valued at $8.4 billion – on April 1. This was the first quarter of results M&T has reported since completing the blockbuster deal.

M&T plans to convert the People's branches and systems to its own over Labor Day weekend.

King said People's entered the merger with a strong balance sheet, on both the loan and deposit side.

"Those are what set up the bank to do really well," King said. "Culturally, you start off from a good place where there's a good fit. You're not dealing with a troubled franchise. And you've got a management team who's done a number of acquisitions themselves. So their expertise is probably the closest in the industry to ours, in terms of number of deals done."

M&T on Wednesday reported net income of $218 million in the second quarter, down from $458 million a year ago. The second quarter of 2022 included $465 million of merger-related expenses, a figure that included a $242 million provision for credit losses required by accounting rules. "That's not because we're worried – that's a requirement by the accounting," he said.

King also offered observations on trends in the economy:

Inflation: King said it's affecting consumers most prominently in gas prices, groceries and rent. "Rents have been going up pretty dramatically," he said.

There is some offset from wage growth, including in minimum wage jobs, he said.

On the business side, the impact is in the input costs, he said. "If you rely on petroleum, or copper or semiconductors, you'd seen a lot of inflation in those things. You're starting to see them come down a little bit. Oil, maybe not so much."

Home sales: Rising interest rates can affect how much people are willing to spend on a home. Most consumers think about how much house they can afford in the form of a monthly payment. "When rates go up, that increases the monthly payment," he said.

Those rising rates can also impede the amount of supply on the market. Homeowners may be reluctant to sell their current home if it means they will have to turn around and get another mortgage at a higher rate, he said.

Hotels: Business travel, which has lagged leisure travel in rebounding, has shown signs of picking up, bolstering occupancy rates for hotels, King said.

"If you tried to book a hotel, you'll find it's hard and/or expensive," he said. "There was a lot of capacity that came out of the system in the pandemic. And the ones that are left are in their heyday right now, because they have the ability to raise the price."