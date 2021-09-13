M&T seeks to bring new satellite branch, ATM to Emslie YMCA

Buffalo's Emslie neighborhood is poised to get some additional banking services.
M&T Bank Corp. is seeking to create a new satellite branch and ATM at the William Emslie Family Branch YMCA, located at 581 and 585 William St.
Plans by Scheid Architectural call for the branch to occupy a small, unused portion of the YMCA lobby, while an ATM kiosk for customer transactions outside of normal hours would be installed on the northern side of the existing loop driveway, in the northeastern corner of the 3.02-acre site, near the intersection of William and Emslie streets.
It would include the ATM, a canopy structure, two light poles, a clearance pole to indicate the height to drivers and signage, plus a drive-through aisle and a new landscaped and curbed buffer to the main driveway. The bank would also install two concrete benches, planters and additional landscaping between the ATM kiosk and the streets.
"The project offers an extremely important amenity for the Emslie neighborhood that will serve the surrounding uses," project attorney Lindsey E. Haubenreich of Phillips Lytle LLP wrote in a letter to the Council and Planning Board. "It provides a convenient new banking facility for neighborhood residents, as well as users of the surrounding commercial and institutional uses, and patrons of the YMCA, including members from the city and surrounding region."
The ATM component requires a special-use permit from the Common Council – which the Buffalo Planning Board backed on Monday – as well as two area variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, because the existing building and athletic fields take up the entire city block, leaving no rear or side yards where the ATM would otherwise be located. Instead. it is located in what is considered the front yard. The ZBA will meet on Wednesday.
"This is the absolute best spot for this ATM," architect Douglas Scheid said. "If we tried to put it behind the building, which is what the Green Code wants us to do ... it creates problems, particularly a security issue. So there is not a better spot to put this."
Canisius wants to tear down the deteriorating three-story former Sears parking ramp adjacent to its Science Hall Building, so it can put up a more modern – and structurally safer – parking lot in its place on East Delavan Avenue.
In other action Monday evening, the board also approved a proposal by Canisius College to demolish the existing three-story former Sears parking ramp at 46 E. Delavan Ave., adjacent to its Science Hall Building, and replace it with a 425-space parking lot. The 433,683-square-foot ramp was built in 1967 with more than 1,000 parking spaces. It was acquired by Canisius in 2002, but has deteriorated significantly, with large portions already closed off.
Also on Monday, the Planning Board backed special-use permits for:
• Andy Huang to operate his new Taisho Bistro Restaurant in the former Mac's on Hertel space at 1435 Hertel Ave., at Norwalk Avenue, with 120 indoor seats and an outdoor patio for four tables and 16 patrons.
• Junaid Malik to add an outdoor cafe and patio on the sidewalk with a permanent awning in front of his two-year-old BurgerIM restaurant at 1460 Hertel, next to Gecko's, with four picnic tables and 13 seats.
• Suzanne Musleh to operate a minor auto repair shop, with car and tire sales, at 1869 Seneca St. It was previously used for car repairs.