M&T seeks to bring new satellite branch, ATM to Emslie YMCA

The ATM component requires a special-use permit from the Common Council – which the Buffalo Planning Board backed on Monday – as well as two area variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, because the existing building and athletic fields take up the entire city block, leaving no rear or side yards where the ATM would otherwise be located. Instead. it is located in what is considered the front yard. The ZBA will meet on Wednesday.

"This is the absolute best spot for this ATM," architect Douglas Scheid said. "If we tried to put it behind the building, which is what the Green Code wants us to do ... it creates problems, particularly a security issue. So there is not a better spot to put this."

Parking ramp vs. parking lot: That is the question at Canisius College Canisius wants to tear down the deteriorating three-story former Sears parking ramp adjacent to its Science Hall Building, so it can put up a more modern – and structurally safer – parking lot in its place on East Delavan Avenue.

In other action Monday evening, the board also approved a proposal by Canisius College to demolish the existing three-story former Sears parking ramp at 46 E. Delavan Ave., adjacent to its Science Hall Building, and replace it with a 425-space parking lot. The 433,683-square-foot ramp was built in 1967 with more than 1,000 parking spaces. It was acquired by Canisius in 2002, but has deteriorated significantly, with large portions already closed off.

Also on Monday, the Planning Board backed special-use permits for: