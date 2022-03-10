M&T ready to capitalize on People's deal

BY MATT GLYNN
MARCH 9, 2022
M&T Bank elevates status, reach through People's deal
M&T Bank is about to make a bigger splash throughout the Northeast, as the bank prepares to close its deal for Connecticut-based People's United Financial at the beginning of April.
Beyond adding markets and branches, it will mean a lot for the Buffalo-based bank as a whole.
The deal will elevate M&T's stature, as it turns into the 11th largest U.S-based bank.
It's the largest deal in M&T's history, valued at $7.6 billion at the time the acquisition was announced in February 2021. The final value is likely to go higher, based on how M&T's stock price has been trending.
And M&T is about to launch a $43 billion community growth plan, which will touch all of the bank's markets, including Buffalo.
Here's a look at what's coming up for M&T with the People's deal approaching the finish line:
Closing time
The deal finally cleared its last regulatory hurdle when the Federal Reserve gave its blessing March 4.
M&T and People's plan to close the deal April 1. In the third quarter, People's systems and branches will be converted to M&T.
It's been a long time coming. M&T and People's announced the deal more than a year ago, and M&T had targeted completing it late last year. But as banks know, they're on the regulators' timetable for approval, not their own.
The deal wasn't cheap. M&T recorded $44 million in merger-related expenses in 2021. And each week since the acquisition was announced, over 50 senior leaders at the bank have met to continue the integration work, Rene F. Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO, said in his letter to shareholders.
A bigger reach
M&T is already a big bank, with over 18,000 employees and more than 700 branches in eight states and the District of Columbia.
There will be some overlap with People's territory, but the deal will introduce M&T branches in four additional states: Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
M&T will turn the People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., into a regional headquarters, similar to what M&T did in Baltimore, Md., following its deal for Allfirst.

Jobs for Buffalo?
M&T hasn't yet said if the People's deal will create more jobs back in Buffalo. But the bank has continued to grow here, with plans to hire more tech personnel as it ramps up its use of the tech hub inside Seneca One tower.
M&T was known for growing through acquisition under then-chairman and CEO Robert G. Wilmers. This is the first such acquisition by M&T since Jones took the helm in 2017, and it shows the bank is still determined to make big deals and expand its footprint under his leadership.
Community benefits
The deal will hit home in other ways, too.
M&T last fall outlined a $43 billion, five-year community growth plan that will take effect shortly after the People's deal closes.
Some of that money will flow to Buffalo Niagara.
The plan is a package of loans, investments and other financial support, aiming at boosting economic opportunity for low- to moderate-income families and neighborhoods, as well for communities of color. M&T developed the plan in conjunction with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
The plan will cover markets M&T currently serves, as well as the markets it adds through the People's deal. It's not yet known how much of the $43 billion will be channeled to the Buffalo Niagara region.
