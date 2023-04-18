M&T Bank shouldn't be lumped in with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, according to René Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.

"If you think about (M&T), we've grown steadily over time, but we haven't been really too ambitious," Jones said Tuesday, following the bank's annual shareholders meeting.

It took M&T decades to grow to $200 billion in assets, Jones said. In contrast, he said, SVB reached that level rapidly.

Both SVB and Signature collapsed in early March. Regulators scrambled to safeguard their depositors and prevent fears of greater fallout in the U.S. banking system.

Amid those industry concerns, Jones said M&T goes about its business differently.

"I think the way in which we approach banking – focusing on our communities, trying to have a mission of improving quality of life and being there, which is most important during the times that are most tough – has sort of allowed us to have an operating model that is really low volatility and has proven itself as very safe," he said.

Investors, however, have apparently not made much of a distinction between regional banks including M&T and the banks that collapsed. Since then, M&T's share price has tumbled by almost 17%. Its shares fell from $152.12 in early March – just before SVB's troubles became publicized – to as low as $112.37 in late March before rebounding to around $127.

Following the collapse of SVB and Signature, M&T was praised within the industry for its prudent decision-making and not falling into the same trap that led to the failure of the two banks.

"We got to a place where we had a lot of cash that we chose not to invest because when we looked at the economic environment, we saw that we had never been through this kind of experience before," Jones said, citing historically low unemployment, inflationary pressures and a large amount of money flowing into the economy.

"We decided that it was just prudent to hold it in cash, and not invest that, to make sure we could see what was happening.

"When you see where we are today, I don't think that really changes. But what's probably most important is that we're strong and healthy."

History is instructive about what befell SVB and Signature, Jones said. He said he keeps a chart in his office showing the history of banks, including failures dating back to the early 1800s, to keep things in perspective.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"If you look at [bank] failures over a very long period of time, I think they often come about because there's some unique – and I think novel's an important word – business approach to banking that exists," he said. "And it's usually the economic environment – in this particular case, low rates for a very long time, very strong economy – that sort of allows that to go. You typically see lots of growth in a very short period of time. And then, something changes to disrupt that environment."

In an interview and in recorded comments played at the shareholders' meeting, Jones talked about the economy, Buffalo and M&T's outlook:

The impact of the Tech Hub: "I'm really pleased to see that, particularly at (Seneca One tower) but across all of our footprint, you're beginning to see people come back. They're choosing to come back to work. The percentages are showing a slow but steady rise, really without us doing too much. I think that's just a reconnection of people realizing how rewarding it is to work alongside your colleagues."

Richard Gold's retirement as president and COO. Jones didn't commit to M&T naming a new president and COO.

"Whenever something changes or somebody leaves, we don't just think about trying to replace them in that position, because they have a certain amount of capabilities and strengths that are really unique to them," Jones said. "What we do is reassess where in the organization that we have those skills and what we actually need."

In recent months, M&T has announced a number of leadership changes, assigning new duties to existing leaders, along with naming a new chief financial officer. Jones has expanded the number of leaders who report directly to him.

Jones credited Gold with helping develop new leaders: "He had a tremendous following. He groomed and trained lots of executives who are with us today."

His view of Buffalo's economy: "I think it's very strong. When I talk to business leaders, we all talk about the same thing – there's a lack of skilled workforce."

Jones mentioned training programs at the Northland Workforce Training Center and West Herr Automotive Group CEO Scott Bieler's efforts to develop more talent for the auto industry.

"We are focused on tech and a few other spaces," he said. "I think that's the thing we have to lean into and maybe work more closely together to try to actually collectively stimulate the workforce. We have great talent, we have good access to capital and we have this growing reputation as a place people can come and make a living."

M&T's ambitions after the People's United Financial deal: "I have no visions of becoming national," he said. "Really we're about actually doubling down in the communities that we serve, getting lots of density and being really relevant to those individual communities."

M&T now has over 1,100 branches, more than 2,200 ATMs, from Buffalo, Portland, Maine, to Richmond, Va. Jones said M&T has the second largest physical banking footprint, behind only Bank of America's. "We don't need to go anywhere else. We're fine leaning into those communities."