M&T names new leader of charitable foundation

Dominique Goss has been named executive director of the M&T Charitable Foundation, a philanthropy powerhouse in Buffalo and other markets served by M&T.

Last year, the bank and the foundation donated $33.9 million to over 3,000 nonprofit organizations.

Goss, 37, joined M&T this month from TD Bank, where she worked for over a decade. For the past four years, she has served as senior group manager for corporate citizenship at TD Bank and the TD Charitable Foundation. Goss said she got a good impression of M&T when she was considering the opportunity.

"One of my favorite lines that I heard was, 'We don't just talk about what we do, we show up,' " she said. "That to me was the alignment I needed, that confirmation we're not just talking about things."

Goss joins M&T at a time just as the bank has completed the biggest acquisition in its history, acquiring Connecticut-based People's United Financial. That deal not only expanded M&T's presence throughout the Northeast, but created a wider territory for its philanthropic efforts.

Goss said she's looking forward to getting to know the nonprofits that M&T regularly works with. She also expects to work alongside M&T leaders in areas like community development and the Community Reinvestment Act, especially with the bank recently launching a $43 billion Community Growth Plan.

"Philanthropy is one part of how a bank shows up in a community," she said.

Goss is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of Temple University. She is in the process of moving from Baltimore to Buffalo, where her mother lives.

Shelley Drake retired as head of the M&T Charitable Foundation in March, after leading the organization for 22 years.