M&T, Key take optimistic view of '22 economy

Executives at two of the biggest banks serving Buffalo say they are seeing positive signs about the economy, but are mindful of the risks posed by inflation and the worker shortage.
M&T Bank chief financial officer Darren King and KeyBank chairman and CEO Chris Gorman offered their insights as their banks released their fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from their observations:
The recovery continues. "I'm optimistic about the economy," Gorman said. "I think the economy will grow probably between 3% and 4% in 2022. I do think inflation will be around and will be an issue."
Gorman said the top challenges facing the economy are supply chain issues, the availability of workers and inflation.
"Inflation isn't as challenging, yet, for our business customers as you would think because, to date, they've been able to pass through price increases," Gorman said. "Obviously, it has a profound impact on our consumers."
King also offered an upbeat view of 2022, with the economy growing and unemployment dropping.
"However, these conditions are driving inflation, which is impacting our cost structure, as well as that of our customers," he said.
Finding qualified workers, and the cost of that labor, is probably the toughest challenge the economy will cope with, King said.
"The two go hand-in-hand," he added. "There's fewer people in the workforce, so the cost is going up and everyone's competing in the same talent pool. It's a good thing for an employee at this stage. It's a little tougher thing for the business to get the staff they need to run the business."
Lending should bounce back. Gorman said he expects to see Key's commercial lending activity pick up this year.
"I think people are investing in property, plant and equipment," Gorman said. "When it's hard to hire people, you invest in automation."
As companies work through supply chain issues, Gorman expects to see them invest in inventory, which boosts loans. And he said there's a backlog of mergers and acquisition activity that should also bolster lending.
M&T's King said he sees lending opportunities with customers such as small businesses and auto dealers.
"Overall, we see loan growth in 2022," he said.
Overcoming obstacles. M&T has seen some types of hotel business bounce back amid the challenges of the pandemic, King said.
"When you get to resort-oriented hotels or ones that are more suburban and drive up, we've seen occupancy rates come back and being very strong," he said. "There's still some challenges in the larger city hotels, as business travel isn't quite back to where it was, but they're off their pandemic lows."
Auto dealers have faced obstacles to getting enough inventory from manufacturers to sell during the pandemic, but new cars are still in strong demand from customers, King said.
"You're seeing the manufacturers ramp up," he said. "We expect that ramp-up to continue."
Mortgage outlook. Key expects to see a decline this year in its consumer mortgage business, the nerve center for which is in Amherst. That business segment roared to nearly $14 billion worth of originations last year, seven times the amount First Niagara Bank did before Key acquired the bank in 2016 and picked up that business.
"That will come down in terms of volume" in 2022, Gorman said.
Key projects the purchase part of its mortgage business will still rise this year, but the refinance portion of the segment will drop "rather significantly," with interest rate hikes forecast for this year, Gorman said.
A waiting game. M&T is still waiting for federal regulators to approve the bank's $7.6 billion deal for Connecticut-based People's United Financial. It is the last step required before the two banks can close the deal, which was announced in February. M&T had hoped to complete the deal during the fourth quarter.
"It's like you've got your engines revving and you're sitting at the starting line waiting for that green light, and you're not sure when the countdown's going to start," King said.
M&T reported fourth quarter net income of $458 million, down from $471 million a year ago. Key reported fourth quarter net income of $601 million, up from $549 million a year ago.
Matt Glynn