M&T, Key take optimistic view of '22 economy

"When you get to resort-oriented hotels or ones that are more suburban and drive up, we've seen occupancy rates come back and being very strong," he said. "There's still some challenges in the larger city hotels, as business travel isn't quite back to where it was, but they're off their pandemic lows."

Auto dealers have faced obstacles to getting enough inventory from manufacturers to sell during the pandemic, but new cars are still in strong demand from customers, King said.

"You're seeing the manufacturers ramp up," he said. "We expect that ramp-up to continue."

Mortgage outlook. Key expects to see a decline this year in its consumer mortgage business, the nerve center for which is in Amherst. That business segment roared to nearly $14 billion worth of originations last year, seven times the amount First Niagara Bank did before Key acquired the bank in 2016 and picked up that business.

"That will come down in terms of volume" in 2022, Gorman said.

Key projects the purchase part of its mortgage business will still rise this year, but the refinance portion of the segment will drop "rather significantly," with interest rate hikes forecast for this year, Gorman said.