M&T hires technologists for mainframe program
M&T Bank

M&T Bank has hired its first apprentices for an apprenticeship program.

 Derek Gee

M&T Bank has hired its first group of 10 technology apprentices for a program aimed at developing talent to support mainframe technology.

The Z Development Program aims to create pathways to tech careers for people with little or no technology experience. M&T directed a partner in the program, Franklin Apprenticeships, to focus on recruiting Black and Latino candidates, as well as women and veterans. The Urban Institute is also a program partner.

“Two of the biggest challenges facing the tech industry right now are the demand for more technologists and the need for a more diverse, inclusive workforce,” said Sonny Sonnenstein, M&T Bank chief information officer for retail, business and digital banking.

The 10 hires for the ZDP have started a two-year apprenticeship. After completing it, they will receive a state Labor Department certificate and be offered full-time jobs with the bank. They will earn a salary during their apprenticeship; tuition and training costs are covered by a federal grant secured by IBM, which is a partner in the program.

About 70 people enrolled in a pre-apprenticeship program. The 10 hires were chosen from a pool of about 20 candidates who completed the program's first phase. M&T said it expects to recruit and hire more ZDP apprentices in the future.

Matt Glynn

