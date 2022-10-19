M&T feels effects of mortgage slowdown even as profits grow

The national drop-off in mortgage applications, amid rising interest rates, is hitting home at M&T Bank, too.

"It has for the industry," said Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer. "This is not a unique phenomenon to M&T, Western New York or any part of the country. This is across the footprint and across the country."

As the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, mortgage applications nationally have dropped 38% from the same week a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The organization said mortgage applications had fallen to their lowest level since 1997, and the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate rose to 6.94%, the highest in 20 years.

The refinancing market is the first segment of the industry to slow down when rates begin to climb, since it doesn't make financial sense for customers to refinance to a higher rate, King said. As rates continue to rise, he said, it affects the number of homes on the market and pricing.

"You're starting to see a little bit of a cooldown in home price appreciation," King said. Homeowners with a good mortgage rate are not inclined to sell and take on a higher mortgage rate, so they might take their homes off the market, King said.

Home sales slow nationally – but not in Buffalo There's still a severe shortage of homes for sale in Western New York to meet the insatiable demand of buyers, who are still willing to pay up to get what they want.

Home prices across the Buffalo Niagara region have cooled. After rising by nearly 13% over the past year, the growth rates have slowed over the last three months to single-digit rates, including a 7% gain in September, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. Pending home sales – for houses that have signed sales contracts but haven't yet closed – dropped by 17% in September and have fallen for 10 straight months.

As interest rates have climbed, some customers are opting for adjustable rate mortgages, with shorter terms, in order to reduce their monthly payments, King said. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported 12.8% of applications nationally were for adjustable rate mortgages, their highest share since March 2008.

M&T on Wednesday reported third-quarter recorded net income of $647 million, compared to $218 million a year ago. This was the second quarter of earnings that M&T has reported since acquiring People's United Bank in an all-stock deal valued at $8.3 billion, substantially bolstering its financial results.

King shared his thoughts on other trends in the economy:

Retailing. Retailing has defied expectations that emerged during the pandemic, he said.

"I think back in early 2020, the belief was that there would never be anyone shopping in a store again," he said. "It would all be online. And lo and behold, here we are back to a similar mix of online and in-person sales.

"As that has happened, rents have been paid on a steady basis, so the cash flows for the landlords of retail customers have improved, and we've seen improvement in those real estate assets."

Hotel occupancy rates. "There has been a lot of capacity that has come out of the system, but overall hotel performance has been very strong, and we continue to see improvements in that sector," he said.

Office space. "We're still watching to see what's happening with the return to office, and the mix of full-time remote, full-time in the office and hybrid situations," King said. "We are seeing leases being renegotiated but not eliminated. There's a little bit of pricing pressure there."

The bulk of M&T's office portfolio has lease expiration dates in 2024 and beyond, and the bank is talking with those clients about their long-range needs, he said. "It's a portfolio that we've got our eye on."

Auto sales. Availability of new cars and trucks has improved somewhat for auto dealers, King said. "That's why we see some of our loan balances growing, because there is becoming more supply on their lots. It's just not back to where it was pre-pandemic. It's still a far cry from where it was."

Inflationary pressures. "I guess it would say it's pretty consistent with where it's been," he said.

Labor remains one of the economy's top supply challenges, King said. "You see it when you drive around town, you see help wanted signs everywhere. We're subject to that, as well."

M&T's Western New York market. "Western New York for us in the last quarter was one of our top performers," he said. That included categories including commercial and industrial lending and consumer lending.