M&T expands tech hub by adding space at Lafayette Court in $24 million project

M&T Bank Corp.'s $58 million tech hub at Seneca One tower in downtown Buffalo has drawn a lot of attention as a major investment by the Buffalo-based bank in creating a technology ecosystem in its hometown.

But it is not the only one.

The bank has been building out four of the five floors it now leases at Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s Lafayette Court Building at 465 Main St., creating a second technology node in Buffalo just blocks away from Seneca One and M&T's corporate headquarters.

That increases the amount of space it has at Lafayette Court by about a third to 130,000-square feet, from 98,000 square feet on three floors previously. Lafayette Court was the home of the bank's much smaller technology staff before the tech hub was created.

The $24 million project is an extension of the tech hub, which is designed to host as many as 1,500 employees with a goal of advancing the bank's technology and supporting the growth of a technology-oriented economy. Work is underway on the "real estate, furniture, tech and security," and will be finished by the first quarter of 2023, said Keith Belanger, the bank's senior vice president for corporate services.

"It'll be really cool space like Seneca One, but different than Seneca One. It'll have its own character," Belanger said. "Essentially, our Buffalo Tech Hub has two nodes."

The extra space, however, won't lead to an increase in the overall hiring goals for the tech hub, which remains at 1,500, Belanger said.

"No change in our hiring goals for our Buffalo Tech Hub," he said.

M&T is taking up 11 floors of the tower and two of the lower base levels, which were remodeled for the tech hub. Belanger said the bank "could have taken more space at Seneca One, but didn't want to leave a hole in downtown" by pulling out of Lafayette or other buildings.

"We'd rather be a catalyst for a tech corridor that extends through Seneca One to Lafayette Court and north to the medical campus," Belanger said. "And the landlord's making significant improvements in the lobby and the exterior of the building."

That landlord is Ciminelli, which is also spending $7 million on exterior and interior renovations to the building, including a $6 million remake of the lobby, with new building amenities such as food service and a fitness center, as well as upgraded elevators.

On the outside, the Buffalo-based developer is putting in new entrances and glass framing, installing new LED lighting, and changing out the clock tower, while giving M&T signage that will jut out from the 210,000-square-foot building.

It is also sprucing up the exterior entrance on Main with a window mural by local artist Danielle Saeva, showing Buffalo scenes and characters such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bills coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. CEO Paul Ciminelli said the developer will "probably change them up every 18 months or so."