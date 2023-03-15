M&T customers' accounts weather the inflation storm

How well are consumers coping with inflation?

M&T Bank said its customers are faring surprisingly well, based on an analysis of their deposits.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The bank looked at the experiences of two types of customers: "financially vulnerable" and "savers." M&T explored the same topic a year ago, and provided updated results.

Financially vulnerable customers were defined as those with pre-pandemic deposits of less than $2,500. As a group, their accounts averaged $940 pre-pandemic, "leaving them little margin for error should their car need a new transmission or their house a new furnace," said Rene Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO, in his annual letter to shareholders.

The savers were defined as customers with more than $2,500 in their accounts before the pandemic.

A year ago, Jones noted, both groups had seen "substantial increases" in their deposit balances, thanks to stimulus payments and reduced spending during the pandemic.

"The effects of inflation hadn’t yet eroded their balance growth, nor were interest rates attractive enough for customers to move their money to higher-yielding accounts," Jones said.

The past year was dominated by reports of rising costs and the Fed's rate hikes to battle inflation. So what did it all mean for M&T's customers?

In the face of increased expenses for things such as gasoline, auto loan payments and groceries, financially vulnerable customers saw an annualized 12.6% increase in cash coming into their accounts last year, Jones said. Their deposit balances peaked in the second quarter and ended the year at $3,530, up slightly from 2021, but well above the pre-pandemic figure.

"In short, this group is holding their own against inflation," Jones said.

How about the savers?

They fared well, too, he said. Their balances peaked at just over $48,000 and finished the year at about $45,700, up a bit from the year before.

The savers saw an annualized 4.4% increase in their monthly outflows – which was smaller than the figure for financially vulnerable customers – as they reduced their consumption, Jones said.

"This was important, as savers’ monthly inflows were essentially unchanged compared to pre-pandemic levels," he wrote. "Similar to low-balance customers, savers, and their deposit balances, were not materially impacted by inflation."

Jones offered a note of caution with the generally positive review of the customers' accounts over the past year.

"The fact that our low-savings customers have not been adversely affected by inflation to date is good news," he wrote. "At the same time, if the gap between their income growth and price increases continues, even at its present pace, it would not be a welcome trend."

M&T's community outreach

In the same letter, Jones recounted how M&T responded to two terrible events last year: the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops Markets, and the deadly December blizzard.

M&T has a branch on Jefferson Avenue across from the supermarket where the attack happened. Employees turned the branch into a food distribution center, to help fill the gap while the supermarket was closed.

"Within days, the ATMs were surrounded by canned goods and packages of diapers, including significant donations by M&T employees, from not just Buffalo, but from many of our communities," Jones wrote.

When the blizzard struck, employees helped convert the corporate cafeteria at the downtown M&T Center into a food hall for snowplow drivers, EMTs and other first responders who were working around the clock.

"With stores and restaurants closed, the converted cafeteria became a place not just for coffee and meals, but an oasis for vital respite," he wrote.

A rare opening at Lake Shore Bank

Daniel Reininga retired from Lake Shore Bank on March 10. For the first time since 2011, the Dunkirk-based bank needs a new CEO.

Lake Shore, one of the region's smaller banks, is accustomed to stability at the top. Reininga held the CEO's role for more than 11 years. His predecessor, David Mancuso, was the CEO for about 18 years. Between the two of them, that's about 30 years at the helm.

Reininga disclosed his retirement plans in December, and the board said it would conduct a national search for his replacement. But with Reininga leaving earlier than planned, Jeffrey Werdein was named interim principal executive officer. Werdein has served as the bank's executive vice president of commercial development since 2014.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

The long-vacant Leisure Land complex in Hamburg could become a huge warehouse center.

The ripples from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank clobbered KeyBank's stock, but M&T Bank avoided the worst of it.

The Ellicott Park townhome project is getting property tax breaks from Buffalo.

The Buffalo Niagara job market's recovery from the Covid-19 recession is getting within sight of the finish line.

Advocates say reports of housing bias are at a 40-year high.

Ellicott Development plans to redevelop a Chicago Street warehouse building.

Kaleida Health named Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds as its interim chief of service for pediatrics.

The new director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, Daniel Vicente, was working as a machine operator at a Dometic plant outside Philadelphia until last week.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

2. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

3. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

4. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, has launched a union campaign.

5. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.