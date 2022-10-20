M&T copes with brighter spotlight after People's deal

M&T Bank had to navigate choppy political waters over the past month.

M&T received blowback from elected leaders over problems some customers of Connecticut-based People’s United Bank had with their accounts converting to M&T over Labor Day weekend. Those leaders had also criticized M&T over the scale of planned job cuts at People's, stemming from M&T's $8.3 billion deal for People's.

Buffalo-based M&T is now in a brighter spotlight, after a deal that expanded its presence throughout the Northeast and bolstered its ranking among its peers. And with that higher profile comes more scrutiny.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted a photo of himself meeting in his office with M&T’s chairman and CEO, Rene Jones.

“René recognizes M&T’s issues and reaffirmed their commitment to getting it right,” Lamont wrote.

The governor added: “I will be holding M&T accountable for their commitment to the state, ensuring at least 1,000 jobs are based in Bridgeport while also focusing on investments in underbanked and underserved communities across Connecticut.”

M&T has also faced criticism from Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and the state’s attorney general, William Tong, who have vowed to keep a close eye on M&T. Lamont, Blumenthal and Tong are all running for re-election this year.

John Wilcox, who teaches economics and finance at SUNY-Buffalo State and tracks the banking industry, said there was a political dimension to what M&T faced in Connecticut, especially in light of M&T cutting jobs. M&T last year announced plans to cut 747 jobs in Connecticut, mainly at what was People’s headquarters in Bridgeport.

“There’s that political sting to the lawmakers, and there’s the sting to the community,” Wilcox said. “'This was a big organization (People’s) in our community, and now this bigger organization from outside came and took them over.'”

There was little the elected officials could do to stop or slow down the People’s deal once regulators approved it, he said.

“I think this is more about getting leverage to make sure M&T follows through on their commitments, which they always do," he said.

That leverage could take the form of keeping job cuts by M&T to a minimum, or coaxing more charitable donations or lending commitments for Connecticut from M&T, he said.

Bank mergers, by their nature, are sensitive deals, given the different groups they affect:

• Employees of the acquired bank, some of who might lose their jobs due to overlapping roles.

• Customers, who count on a smooth transition of their accounts to a new bank.

• Leaders of communities served by the acquired bank, who are nervous about the deal’s long-range business impact.

A year ago, M&T announced a five-year, $43 billion package of loans and investments that would touch all of its markets, including the territories added through the People’s deal.

But M&T still had to cope with criticism on two fronts: how customers' accounts were converted, and its plans for job cuts.

M&T acknowledged some customers had problems during the conversion, while seeking to put those issues into perspective. Jones said M&T had onboarded nearly 1 million new customers from People’s, with 1.7 million accounts, and that complaints the bank had received directly or otherwise represented 0.6% of the converted customer base.

Jones said there may have been other customers who had problems, but didn’t formally report them, but M&T was working to resolve any outstanding issues.

M&T also agreed to waive certain fees through the end of October for former People’s customers whose accounts were shifted to M&T, regardless of whether those customers encountered problems. And the bank reimbursed customers for late fees incurred if they temporarily couldn’t access their accounts.

Wilcox said any customer account conversion issues seemed to have faded away after the initial wave of attention. The conversion phase is a critical step for banks, he said.

"You want to do this successfully because this keeps people in the fold," Wilcox said. "You bought a million customers and you want to have them with you. You want to have their deposits with you a year from now.

"This is what you paid for: not only the buildings, not only the employees, but you also paid for customers," he said.

On the jobs front, M&T publicly disclosed its plans for cuts in August 2021, well ahead of the projected completion date. Elected officials at the time expressed alarm at the number of cuts.

The bank said it would give priority to affected People's employees for other open positions at M&T. And the bank pledged to employ at least 1,000 workers within a year of the systems conversion at M&T's new regional office in Bridgeport, Conn.

While M&T received blunt criticism from elected officials, it was in the bank's interest to not escalate things with its responses, Wilcox said. "You want to make this as friendly and as efficient as possible, and you don't want to create enemies along the way."

