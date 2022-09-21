 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M&T CEO Jones named Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year

  Updated
  • 0
Rene F. Jones, chairman and CEO of M&T Bank, was named the 2022 Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year by the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Jones will receive the award Nov. 1 at the Center for the Arts on UB's North Campus, as part of the UB School of Management Alumni Association awards ceremony.

Jones has served as chairman and CEO of the Buffalo-based bank since 2017. 

Matt Glynn

