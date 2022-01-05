M&T Bank's next regional president brings personal connection

Eric Feldstein knows it is meaningful to be named M&T Bank's Western New York regional president, responsible for the bank's hometown market.
Feldstein, 48, will step into the role of regional president in March. He will succeed Shelley Drake, who is retiring after a 50-year career at M&T, including serving as regional president since 2017.
Feldstein will also retain his current role as head of business banking for M&T.
M&T has 17 regional presidents across its territories. The regional model allows for local decision-making about charitable contributions, business credit and marketing. The bank's eight-county Western New York region encompasses about 8,000 employees and 66 branches.
As someone who grew up outside of Rochester, graduated from the University at Buffalo and raised his two children here, the new appointment is personally significant to him, too.
"This is home to me," he said. "So supporting our communities, not-for-profits, business community, it's something that I get a lot of personal satisfaction out of. And I'm truly excited about the rebirth of Western New York and M&T's continued support and investment in the region."
"Western New York is unique," said Mike Keegan, M&T executive vice president and head of community markets. "Eric grew up there. He understands it, and he's going to make sure we deliver for that community with what they need."
As head of business banking, Feldstein was at the forefront of M&T's efforts in the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal financial lifeline during the pandemic. All told, M&T provided $9.9 billion worth of PPP funding to more than 58,000 businesses.
Feldstein said he looks back with pride on the PPP, not only for the small businesses' resilience, but the long hours and commitment put in by M&T employees. "It was to preserve that next job, to support those clients in need, when they looked to us and needed us most," he said.
Keegan said Feldstein's PPP team came through at a critical moment, by helping small businesses worried about their survival. "It was probably the biggest emotional draw to why people take on the role of being a banker," he said.
Feldstein said his new role as regional president also means a lot to him personally. He watched his wife, Brenda, who emigrated from Brazil, overcome challenges and launch an apparel business, Fofa Brazil Jeans, in Williamsville.
"I saw the power and the empathy of the Western New York business community," he said. "We saw business owners, customers, chambers, organizations come to proactively support my wife without asking for anything in return."