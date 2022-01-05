M&T Bank's next regional president brings personal connection

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Western New York is unique," said Mike Keegan, M&T executive vice president and head of community markets. "Eric grew up there. He understands it, and he's going to make sure we deliver for that community with what they need."

As head of business banking, Feldstein was at the forefront of M&T's efforts in the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal financial lifeline during the pandemic. All told, M&T provided $9.9 billion worth of PPP funding to more than 58,000 businesses.

Feldstein said he looks back with pride on the PPP, not only for the small businesses' resilience, but the long hours and commitment put in by M&T employees. "It was to preserve that next job, to support those clients in need, when they looked to us and needed us most," he said.

Keegan said Feldstein's PPP team came through at a critical moment, by helping small businesses worried about their survival. "It was probably the biggest emotional draw to why people take on the role of being a banker," he said.

Feldstein said his new role as regional president also means a lot to him personally. He watched his wife, Brenda, who emigrated from Brazil, overcome challenges and launch an apparel business, Fofa Brazil Jeans, in Williamsville.