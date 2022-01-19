M&T Bank using "multicultural branches" to expand outreach

M&T Bank has designated about 100 more of its locations as "multicultural branches," employing bankers from those communities and offering services in customers' preferred languages.

Locally, M&T gave the designation to its branch at a Tops supermarket on Niagara Street. An M&T branch on Grant Street was designated a multicultural branch in late 2020. The bank now has 118 multicultural locations across its footprint.

“As this nationwide demographic shift accelerates, our multicultural banking initiative will help us meet the changing needs of our communities,” said David Femi, M&T's head of multicultural banking and diverse market strategy.

Matt Glynn

