M&T Bank to sell insurance agency

M&T Bank has agreed to sell its M&T Insurance Agency – the third-largest in Western New York – to Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed. The deal is also subject to regulatory approval.

M&T Insurance Agency said its current leadership and direct employees are expected to join Illinois-based Gallagher, which ranks among the largest insurance brokerages in the world by revenue.

"When we started to discuss the possibility of this transaction with Gallagher, it became immediately clear that this was the optimal company for both our customers and our employees," said Jennifer Warren, head of M&T's Institutional Client Services business.

"Our goal was to create a seamless transaction with a world-class company that stresses excellence in everything they do," she said. "We found that with Gallagher."

Gallagher provides services in about 130 countries and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

"M&T Insurance Agency has a long record of client-focused offerings and expertise, and this will help us expand our footprint in the New York region," said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., Gallagher's chairman, president and CEO.

The deal covers the bank's full insurance franchise in New York, New England and the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to the latest ranking by Insurance Journal, M&T Insurance is the eighth-largest bank-owned property and casualty insurance agency in the U.S., with $26.1 million in property-casualty revenues and $11 million in other revenues.