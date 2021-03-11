 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M&T Bank takes steps toward returning employees to offices
0 comments
top story

M&T Bank takes steps toward returning employees to offices

Support this work for $1 a month
M&T Bank

M&T will begin a phased-in return of employees to One M&T Plaza in April.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

M&T Bank is taking steps toward returning employees to its offices, including at its downtown headquarters building.

Starting April 5, the Buffalo-based bank will begin a "a voluntary, measured and phased return-to-office" at three of its locations, said Julia Berchou, a bank spokeswoman.

One of the locations is One M&T Plaza, along with one each in Baltimore and Wilmington, Del.

"We’re starting out slowly, and we’re currently gauging interest from our colleagues, but we will not exceed 20% capacity on any day, on any floor, in this first phase of our trial," Berchou said.

M&T will follow a similar, phased-in move-in for employees at its new tech hub offices at Seneca One tower, though that's not anticipated to occur until late April or May, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"These voluntary, phased reopenings will refine and inform our approach to the future of our workplaces by providing us with an opportunity to gather feedback and insights into our team’s experiences with our flexible, hybrid and collaborative work environments," Berchou said.

As conditions permit, M&T plans to invite more employees to return to other offices in the spring and summer, she said. 

"Importantly, we plan to keep much of our workforce remote through at least July 5. This date will remain a checkpoint when we’ll re-evaluate our posture based on the latest public health guidance as well as local and state regulations."

The vast majority of M&T's nonbranch employees have been working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

M&T employees who volunteer to be part of the phased reopening can choose to be in the office full time or only certain days of the week, Berchou said.

Several employees have been trained and are prepared to serve as captains of certain floors and buildings, to ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines.

"In each of the selected locations, we have instituted a variety of changes and enhancements to ensure our workplaces remain safe and healthy," Berchou said.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fruit Belt housing project delayed to allow community talks
Business Local

Fruit Belt housing project delayed to allow community talks

  • Updated

Dunkirk-based Southern Tier Environments for Living and the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust want to construct a 33-unit apartment building at 326 High St., at the corner of Peach Street, along with five three-bedroom duplexes, one two-bedroom duplex and five single-family homes on scattered sites.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News