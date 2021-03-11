M&T Bank takes steps toward returning employees to offices

M&T Bank is taking steps toward returning employees to its offices, including at its downtown headquarters building.

Starting April 5, the Buffalo-based bank will begin a "a voluntary, measured and phased return-to-office" at three of its locations, said Julia Berchou, a bank spokeswoman.

One of the locations is One M&T Plaza, along with one each in Baltimore and Wilmington, Del.

"We’re starting out slowly, and we’re currently gauging interest from our colleagues, but we will not exceed 20% capacity on any day, on any floor, in this first phase of our trial," Berchou said.

M&T will follow a similar, phased-in move-in for employees at its new tech hub offices at Seneca One tower, though that's not anticipated to occur until late April or May, she said.

"These voluntary, phased reopenings will refine and inform our approach to the future of our workplaces by providing us with an opportunity to gather feedback and insights into our team’s experiences with our flexible, hybrid and collaborative work environments," Berchou said.

As conditions permit, M&T plans to invite more employees to return to other offices in the spring and summer, she said.