M&T Bank remains dominant in Erie and Niagara deposit dollars

When it comes to which banks control the most local deposits, M&T Bank continues to dominate.

The bank had deposit market share of 63% in Erie and Niagara counties, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. figures. The FDIC issues deposit statistics for banks once a year, using data for June 30.

The annual figures provide a one-day snapshot of how banks stack up to each other. Buffalo-based M&T has led the list each year since 2011. Cleveland-based KeyBank maintained the No. 2 spot, at 14%.

HSBC Bank USA held the No. 3 position with 5.4%, despite operating just two branches in the region. Banks often hold deposits from large corporate or institutional customers at certain offices, which can affect the results.

Rounding out the top five in local deposit market share were Bank of America, Northwest Bank and Citizens Bank.

Matt Glynn

