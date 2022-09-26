M&T Bank remains dominant in attracting local deposit dollars

M&T Bank remains the runaway leader in deposit market share among banks serving the Buffalo Niagara region, according to the latest numbers from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Buffalo-based M&T controlled 63.3% of deposits in Erie and Niagara counties, virtually identical to its share a year ago. The FDIC's one-day, once-a-year snapshot provides a glimpse of how banks serving the region stack up against each other. The figures are based on deposits as of June 30.

KeyBank was second in deposit market share at, 11.75%, followed by Bank of America, at 5.5% in third.

Banks often hold deposits from large corporate or institutional customers at certain offices, which can bulk up their numbers. M&T's headquarters branch, at One M&T Plaza, reported about $33 billion in deposits. HSBC Bank USA ranked fourth in deposit market share, at 5.4%, with $3.5 billion in deposits, despite having just one branch in the region.

KeyBank's in-market deposits were down about 25% from a year ago.

"Due to internal changes in how KeyBank calculates this market’s deposits, as well as deposits at our headquarters, and our submission to the FDIC, there could be a significant change locally," said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman. But Key's overall deposits, across of all the bank's territories, increased from a year ago, he said.

Key is based in Cleveland, and its Northeast regional headquarters are in Larkinville.

Bank of America's share improved from a year ago, despite operating three fewer branches in the market.

“The increase in market share is a positive sign as we continue working and developing financial solutions and services that best meet the needs of clients and communities," said Juan Soto, a bank spokesman.

The FDIC's data also revealed:

• Total deposits in the Buffalo Niagara region were down 8.4% from a year ago, to $64.4 billion. M&T's total was down about 8%.

• Key reported the largest number of branches in the market, at 56, followed by M&T's 52 locations.

• The number of branches in the market as of June 30 was 240, which was five fewer than a year ago. Forty five percent of branches in the market were either a Key or M&T location. Citizens had the third-most branches, at 37.

Many banks have trimmed their branch networks, responding to customers shifting more of their transactions online and away from brick-and-mortar locations.

Even so, some banks are continuing to add branches inside the region. Bank on Buffalo is preparing to open a new branch in Depew. And Chase is re-entering retail branch banking in the Buffalo market after a long absence. The first of Chase's six new branches is expected to open by the end of this year.

• Eight banks serving the region reported having at least $1 billion worth of in-market deposits.

• Seventeen banks in Erie and Niagara counties were counted in this year's deposit market share survey. By comparison, 18 banks served the Rochester market, and Syracuse had 15.

• M&T has led the list each year since 2011. The last bank other than M&T in the top spot was HSBC, which later sold off its upstate branch network.