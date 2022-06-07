M&T Bank Plaza Event series returning

The M&T Bank Plaza Event Series will return to the front of the bank's headquarters, starting June 14.

The free lunchtime events will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays over a 10-week span, through Aug. 18.

In a new addition this year, M&T will host "pop-up shops" featuring local businesses during the concerts.

Each event starts at noon, with the exception of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on July 28, which starts at 11:45 a.m.

M&T last year held a limited Plaza Event Series, consisting of four concerts during August. In 2020, M&T didn't host live concerts, opting for a digital-only alternative.

In pre-pandemic years, the Plaza Event Series took place five days a week, instead of three as scheduled this year.

"As we restart the series, we decided to hold the concerts on days when there’s the greatest density of people downtown," said Julia Berchou, a bank spokeswoman.

Matt Glynn

