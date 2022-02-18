M&T Bank, People's United Financial extend merger agreement

M&T Bank Corp. and People's United Financial have extended their merger agreement until June 1, as the two banks await federal regulators' approval of the $7.6 billion deal.
The two banks announced the deal nearly a year ago, and their agreement was scheduled to expire on Monday.
M&T and Connecticut-based People's have received approval of their deal from state regulators in New York state and Connecticut and shareholders of the two banks. But they still need federal regulators to give the green light. The extension allows more time to complete the process while keeping the deal intact.
"M&T and People’s United both remain committed to the merger and seeking such approval," the banks said in a joint statement on Friday.
M&T officials had previously hoped to complete the deal – the largest in M&T's history – in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is the bank's first acquisition since Rene F. Jones was named chairman and CEO following the death of Robert G. Wilmers in 2017.
Once completed, the deal will expand Buffalo-based M&T's presence throughout New England. M&T has a presence in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. People’s has a presence in six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
M&T has disclosed plans to cut 747 jobs in Connecticut – including 661 in Bridgeport – as part of acquiring People's United Bank.
Last summer, the deal encountered turbulence when some Connecticut elected officials objected to the number of job cuts the deal would trigger. M&T gave notice of plans to cut 747 jobs at People’s, the bulk of them at People’s headquarters in Bridgeport.
M&T answered the criticism by saying the final number of cuts could be smaller, if affected employees could be moved into other jobs with M&T. And the bank has pledged to maintain a “significant presence” in Bridgeport once the deal goes through.
M&T recently rolled out a $43 billion “community growth plan,” a package of loans and investments that will touch all of M&T’s markets, including those in People’s territories.
