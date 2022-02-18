M&T Bank, People's United Financial extend merger agreement

M&T Bank Corp. and People's United Financial have extended their merger agreement until June 1, as the two banks await federal regulators' approval of the $7.6 billion deal.

The two banks announced the deal nearly a year ago, and their agreement was scheduled to expire on Monday.

M&T and Connecticut-based People's have received approval of their deal from state regulators in New York state and Connecticut and shareholders of the two banks. But they still need federal regulators to give the green light. The extension allows more time to complete the process while keeping the deal intact.

"M&T and People’s United both remain committed to the merger and seeking such approval," the banks said in a joint statement on Friday.