 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M&T Bank, People's United Financial extend merger agreement
0 comments

M&T Bank, People's United Financial extend merger agreement

Support this work for $1 a month
M&T Bank

M&T Bank and People's have extended their merger agreement.

 News file photo

M&T Bank Corp. and People's United Financial have extended their merger agreement until June 1, as the two banks await federal regulators' approval of the $7.6 billion deal.

The two banks announced the deal nearly a year ago, and their agreement was scheduled to expire on Monday.

M&T and Connecticut-based People's have received approval of their deal from state regulators in New York state and Connecticut and shareholders of the two banks. But they still need federal regulators to give the green light. The extension allows more time to complete the process while keeping the deal intact.

"M&T and People’s United both remain committed to the merger and seeking such approval," the banks said in a joint statement on Friday.

M&T officials had previously hoped to complete the deal – the largest in M&T's history – in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is the bank's first acquisition since Rene F. Jones was named chairman and CEO following the death of Robert G. Wilmers in 2017.

Once completed, the deal will expand Buffalo-based M&T's presence throughout New England. M&T has a presence in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. People’s has a presence in six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Last summer, the deal encountered turbulence when some Connecticut elected officials objected to the number of job cuts the deal would trigger. M&T gave notice of plans to cut 747 jobs at People’s, the bulk of them at People’s headquarters in Bridgeport.

M&T answered the criticism by saying the final number of cuts could be smaller, if affected employees could be moved into other jobs with M&T. And the bank has pledged to maintain a “significant presence” in Bridgeport once the deal goes through.

M&T recently rolled out a $43 billion “community growth plan,” a package of loans and investments that will touch all of M&T’s markets, including those in People’s territories.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News