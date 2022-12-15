M&T Bank names new CFO in series of leadership changes

M&T Bank is making some leadership changes, including naming a new chief financial officer.

Daryl Bible will assume the role of CFO in the second quarter of 2023. He is joining M&T from Truist Financial Corp.

"Daryl is a highly respected banking veteran," said M&T chairman and CEO René Jones. "His strong performance as a purpose-driven leader with unsurpassed acumen, including shepherding one of the largest financial services mergers in recent history, will be a key asset to our leadership as we continue to evolve our bank."

M&T's current CFO, Darren King, will take on an expanded set of responsibilities to include an oversight of a portfolio of businesses, including retail and business banking, mortgage and consumer lending. King joined M&T in 2000 and has served as CFO since 2016.

Christopher Kay will shift into the role of head of enterprise platforms, also in the second quarter.

"In his role, Kay will further strengthen the bank's core capabilities, including digital and enterprise payments, and enhance other core bank platforms while creating greater operational effectiveness," M&T said.

Kay is currently a senior executive vice president with M&T, leading all aspects of consumer banking, business banking and marketing. He joined M&T in 2018.

The leadership changes are coming as M&T's president and chief operating officer, Richard Gold, prepares to retire early next year.