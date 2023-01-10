M&T Bank giving away Bills-themed banners at branches

Just in time for the Buffalo Bills' playoff matchup with the Miami Dolphins, M&T Bank is giving away Bills-themed banners.
M&T is distributing 20,000 red and blue "Billieve Together" banners at its Buffalo- and Rochester-area branches.
The limit is one per person; the bank is giving them away on a first-come, first-served basis.
The giveaway builds on M&T's sponsorship affiliation with the team.
Matt Glynn
Buffalo Next
Matt Glynn
Reporter
