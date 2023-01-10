 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M&T Bank giving away Bills-themed banners at branches

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Joseph Cooke

A sign at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, pays tribute to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati Monday night.

Support this work for $1 a month

Just in time for the Buffalo Bills' playoff matchup with the Miami Dolphins, M&T Bank is giving away Bills-themed banners.

M&T is distributing 20,000 red and blue "Billieve Together" banners at its Buffalo- and Rochester-area branches.

M&T banners

M&T is giving away 20,000 "Billieve Together" banners at branches.

The limit is one per person; the bank is giving them away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway builds on M&T's sponsorship affiliation with the team.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News