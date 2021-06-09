M&T Bank drops six spots to No. 444 on Fortune 500

M&T Bank was the lone Buffalo-based company to make the cut for the Fortune 500, a ranking of the nation's largest corporations whose revenues are publicly available.
M&T was No. 444, based on $6.3 billion in revenues for 2020. The bank's ranking dropped six places from a year ago.
Rankings for some other companies with notable connections to Western New York:
• Amazon: local distribution operations, No. 2
• Ford Motor Co.: stamped parts plant in Hamburg, No. 21
• General Motors: plants in Town of Tonawanda and Lockport, No. 22
• Bank of America: financial services operations, No. 29
• Marathon Petroleum: owner of fuel terminal in Tonawanda, sold Speedway stores to 7-Eleven, No. 32
• Citigroup: financial services operations center in Getzville, No. 33
• Honeywell: laboratory in Buffalo, No. 94
• Tesla: South Buffalo solar products factory, No. 100
• DuPont: Town of Tonawanda plant, No. 144
• Cummins: engine plant in Chautauqua County, No. 150
• General Mills: cereal plant in Buffalo, No. 169