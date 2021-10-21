M&T Bank announces plan to bring workers back to the office

M&T Bank – one of the region's biggest employers – is planning to bring workers back to the office in mid-January after what will be nearly 22 months of working from home.

The bank has set Jan. 10 as the target date for nonbranch employees to start returning to the bank's offices for part of their work week.

It’s a notable shift for a major Buffalo employer with a workforce that has operated largely remotely since March 2020.

"While some employees have already voluntarily returned, we expect others will return on a set hybrid schedule on this date, enabling in-person collaboration while offering each of our businesses and their team members the flexibility to meet their unique needs,” said Julia Berchou, an M&T spokeswoman.

Many M&T employees will be in the office three days a week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and one other day of their choice. In some cases, employees and managers may decide on a different schedule, Berchou said.

“As always, the health and safety of our employees and customers will be a primary focus,” she said.

M&T has a mask policy for employees when they are in the office, but it is not mandating that workers be vaccinated.