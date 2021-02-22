M&T agrees to buy Connecticut bank to create nation's 11th largest bank

M&T Bank Corp. said Monday that it would acquire People's United Financial of Connecticut in a $7.6 billion all-stock deal that creates the nation's 11th-largest U.S.-based commercial bank and would make the Buffalo-based banking company a major force in New England.
The deal – M&T's first since 2015 – would create a bank with more than $206 billion in assets, including more than 1,135 branches and 2,000 ATMs stretching from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia. That's ahead of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in Northeast branches, and just behind Bank of America Corp.
M&T will be the leading "community-focused" commercial bank in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, with a top-three deposit market share in most of its largest local markets, and a focus on small and midsized cities. Yet it also will incorporate five of the nation's largest metropolitan areas – New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. – and covers a geographic area that holds 20% of the nation's population and generates 25% of its gross domestic product.
The new bank will have $142.4 billion in loans and $171.9 billion in deposits, with $8 billion in combined revenues and $2.18 billion in combined operating income.
Notably, the entire franchise will still be highly concentrated and dense, with a radius of only 300 miles from the center to the farthest points. The distance from Buffalo to Boston, from Boston to Baltimore and from Baltimore to Buffalo is about a seven-hour drive in all three cases.
"In People's United, we have found a partner with an equally long history of serving and supporting customers, businesses and communities," said René Jones, chairman and chief executive officer of M&T, who will retain that role. "Combining our common legacies and our complementary footprints will strengthen our ability to serve our communities and customers, and provide solutions that make a difference in people's lives."
Founded in 1842, People's was long a depositor-owned mutual savings bank until a partial conversion to stock in 1988 and full conversion in 2007, when it also acquired Vermont-based Chittenden Corp. It's now the largest independent bank based in New England, with 419 branches, $63 billion in assets, $44 billion in loans and $52 billion in deposits in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and New York. It has 710,000 retail customers.
Just over half of its deposits are from Connecticut, where it's the No. 2 bank. It's also No. 1 in Vermont and No. 5 in New Hampshire. And like M&T, it's known for a conservative banking culture, a long history of strong risk management and credit quality, a diversified loan portfolio with 75% of its loans equally split between business and commercial real estate loans, and a strong base of core or low-cost customer deposits.
Officials noted that the acquisition not only expands M&T's geography and customer base, but brings it a well-backed commercial real estate portfolio that will reduce M&T's exposure to construction loans, hotels and the New York City market. M&T has the No. 1 or 2 market share in seven of its top 10 markets.
It also combines two highly profitable and efficient companies compared to their regional peers. And it leverages M&T's extensive recent investments in technology, including plans for a technology hub with 1,500 employees at Seneca One tower, which gives the bank the capacity to easily handle such an expansion.
"This gives us the opportunity to expand our work around the tech hub, all the new and modern capabilities we’ve brought over the last two years, and expand that to their customer base," Jones said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "It’s another win for Buffalo in terms of our ability to have a strong employer with multiple opportunities to serve a broader customer base."
M&T also gains People's national strength in equipment financing and mortgage warehouse lending, adding to its own capabilities and strengths that it brings to the New England markets in wealth management, treasury management, cash management and debt capital markets.
That offers abundant opportunities for growth through providing more products and services to customers, as well as by adding clients and extending the market even further, particularly in Massachusetts. People's ranks 8th in metro Boston, and it has no branches in Rhode Island. And many of its markets are wealthy.
“We’re going to work really hard to introduce ourselves across the five states of New England so that people really understand what our values are,” Jones said. “We think our ability to gain market share and scale is much enhanced. We can get there at a much faster pace than if we tried to achieve that endeavor on our own. There’s tremendous opportunity to achieve market share in New England.”
Wall Street has often questioned M&T's strategy and focus on slower-growth markets like upstate New York, central Pennsylvania and now New England, suggesting it should follow other banks in pursuing more business in warmer climates with increasing population. Yet the bank has demonstrated stability and reliable profitability, which Jones said is vindication for its emphasis on dominating smaller markets that value a bank's consistent presence.
"When you think about the basics of banking, because we’re so close to those customers in those small towns, we end up being more important to them," Jones said on the call with analysts and investors. "Those are the communities that need financing and a bank the most. It’s hard for people to understand, but the last thing that comes with that is stability."
He noted that during the last recession, "there was nothing more rock solid than Buffalo and the people we bank there."
The new bank's corporate headquarters will remain in Buffalo but it will have a new regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., similar to what M&T has had in Baltimore since its 2003 acquisition of Allfirst Financial. "We see People’s United as a larger version of what we were able to accomplish with Allfirst," Jones said.
People's United Chairman and CEO Jack Barnes, Senior Executive Vice President Kirk Walters and three other current directors at People's will join M&T's board of directors. Key members of corporate management and community leadership also will stay on.
"There are many reasons both we and the team at People's United are excited about his combination," said Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer. "Both firms share a long history of being deeply committed to the communities and people they serve."
Jones said the deal stemmed from a long relationship between he and Barnes that culminated in conversations last fall and early winter over the potential benefits of a merger. While People's did not need to sell, the two executives concluded that they could grow faster together than either could on their own.
"This was a negotiated transaction," Jones said. "Over the last year or so, as we began to talk about the challenges we both faced in serving our customers, it just sort of emerged in December as a topic we wanted to consider."
The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, but is expected to close in the fourth quarter, with the systems and computer conversions taking place in the first quarter of 2022.
