M&T agrees to buy Connecticut bank to create nation's 11th largest bank

It also combines two highly profitable and efficient companies compared to their regional peers. And it leverages M&T's extensive recent investments in technology, including plans for a technology hub with 1,500 employees at Seneca One tower, which gives the bank the capacity to easily handle such an expansion.

"This gives us the opportunity to expand our work around the tech hub, all the new and modern capabilities we’ve brought over the last two years, and expand that to their customer base," Jones said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "It’s another win for Buffalo in terms of our ability to have a strong employer with multiple opportunities to serve a broader customer base."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

M&T also gains People's national strength in equipment financing and mortgage warehouse lending, adding to its own capabilities and strengths that it brings to the New England markets in wealth management, treasury management, cash management and debt capital markets.

That offers abundant opportunities for growth through providing more products and services to customers, as well as by adding clients and extending the market even further, particularly in Massachusetts. People's ranks 8th in metro Boston, and it has no branches in Rhode Island. And many of its markets are wealthy.