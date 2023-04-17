Last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered concerns about uninsured deposits at other banks, and whether customers would rush to withdraw funds.

But M&T Bank did not see an outflow of deposits in March after the news broke about SVB and Signature, said Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer. In fact, he said Monday, M&T gained some customers and opened new accounts during that month.

As banks report their first-quarter results, there is greater attention to deposits. The collapse of SVB and Signature drew attention to the fact that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insures customers' deposits only up to $250,000. At SVB and Signature, about 90% of each of their deposits were above that limit. The FDIC, Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury took the unusual step of guaranteeing all of the two banks' deposits, a move viewed as a way to ward off potential runs on other banks.

M&T's total deposits in the first quarter dropped about 3% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

"I don't think any of that was due to SVB or Signature," King said. "If you look at the impact of those things in particular, we added some customers to our customer accounts. March was a very strong month of us opening new small business and some commercial relationships as a result of those dislocations."

Some customers moved funds into M&T to split their deposits among different banks, he said, while other clients took the reverse approach, shifting some of their deposits from M&T to other institutions to be prudent.

Regulators shut down SVB on March 10, and Signature was shut down two days later, meaning both events happened late in the quarter.

King said M&T's deposit balances were down about $5 billion from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year – the same dollar amount they dropped during the same time period last year. M&T attributed the decline to factors such as seasonal decreases and customers' use of off-balance sheet investment products.

M&T on Monday reported net income of $702 million, nearly doubling its total from $362 million a year ago. The dramatic jump was not a surprise: As of the end of last year's first quarter, M&T had not yet completed its blockbuster deal for Connecticut-based People's United Bank.

King, who is preparing to shift to a new role within M&T and hand over CFO duties to Daryl Bible, commented on some other trends:

Hotel portfolio. The hotel market has come a long way from the depths of the pandemic, King said. "As the economy has opened up, the world has opened up, people are more comfortable traveling. You're seeing more business travel."

During the pandemic, a lot of capacity was removed from the hotel industry. With occupancy rising, revenue per available room – a key industry measure – has increased.

Office property outlook. The future of office properties nationwide has been much discussed ever since offices emptied out three years ago, and many employers have stuck with remote or hybrid work arrangements.

"I think it's going to be a topic for multiple quarters," King said. "Return to office trends are picking up, but it's slow."

The maturity of the loans against those properties, as well as the leases within those properties, "just have a long tail to them. This is something that isn't going to be just a one- or two-quarter event, where it just comes in and washes itself out. This one's going to play itself out over multiple quarters and, likely, multiple years.

M&T's own employment picture. "It's relatively status quo," he said. "I think we're still continuing to look at the investments that we make in technology and how we take advantage of those and improve the productivity of the staff."

King said some entry-level jobs at M&T, such as tellers and call center positions, have a relatively high turnover rate. "That's a natural way to manage staff levels without having to do anything drastic."

M&T's local employment at the end of last year was 7,954.