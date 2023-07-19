Inflation is cooling, but it is still hard to say when the Federal Reserve might stop raising interest rates, said Daryl Bible, M&T Bank's chief financial officer.

"(Inflation) is a concern for clients, but I think what we're seeing in the macro data and what we're starting to see in some of our data, is inflation is starting to subside a little bit," Bible said Wednesday as M&T released its second-quarter earnings.

The U.S. Labor Department reported last week that the Consumer Price Index increased 3% in June from a year ago. That was the smallest year-over-year rate of increase since March 2021.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates multiple times in a bid to combat inflation, and is scheduled to meet again next week.

"We're very close to the very peak, if not at the peak right now, of higher interest rates," Bible said. "You might get one or two more increases, but I think we're there now."

Bible offered insights on some other areas of the economy:

• Job market: "I would say the job shortage is abating," Bible said. "The pressure (for employers) to have to pay up to bring people to work, we don't have to do that as much anymore."

• Consumer spending: "It's very healthy right now," Bible said. "You are seeing them spend more of their surplus dollars" built up during the pandemic.

"Our credit and debit cards have higher activity," he added. "I think that's a positive that shows the health of the consumer."

• Deposits: M&T's deposits in the second quarter increased slightly from the first quarter, to $162 billion.

"If anything, we are getting clients from some of these other institutions," Bible said.

M&T reported net income of $867 million in the second quarter. In April, M&T completed the sale of a specialty retirement plan investment division within its Wilmington Trust business to a Chicago-based private equity firm. That resulted in a pre-tax gain of $225 million for M&T.

M&T recorded net charge-offs of $127 million in the second quarter, up sharply from $70 million in the first quarter. Bible said the increase was driven by three office properties in New York City and Washington, D.C., and a senior living facility in New York state.

Bible said M&T's health care segment, overall, is "performing very well." And he said all three of the office property clients were "more financial clients than long-term clients," who don't have long-term clients' focus on owning and developing a property.

"I would say at least 75% of the clients in our commercial real estate space are long-term oriented in these major markets," he said.

That percentage rises to nearly 100% in second- and third-tier cities, Bible added.