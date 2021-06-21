Your parents won't recognize today's off-campus student housing.

Slumlords? Small, roach-infested apartments? Dark hallways? Shared bathrooms? That's in the past.

Try private bathrooms, double beds, a couch and loveseat, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood-style laminate floors.

Add in a swimming pool, a fitness center, a spa with sauna and jacuzzi hot tubs and personal study rooms. And don't forget indoor parking and a shuttle bus.

Welcome to Auden Buffalo, a $32 million off-campus student housing complex, with 154 units, slated to open in August on North Forest Road near University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Join the club

But it's also not alone in its high-end style. Rather, it's part of the new wave of upscale apartment buildings aimed at students and parents who are willing to pay more for an amenity-driven lifestyle in the college years.

Over the past decade, apartments to house more than 4,700 have been built across Western New York – nearly all of them targeting the high end of the market.

It's a fast-growing sector, as families expect more from student housing, while the growth of student body populations at many colleges and universities has outpaced the ability of many schools to house them all comfortably.

“The amenities are absolutely critical to the properties’ success,” said James Swiezy, president of Greenleaf & Co., which developed the Campus Walk student housing project next to SUNY Buffalo State, with a fitness center, computer labs, study rooms and organized activities like Zumba classes.

“You absolutely need that if you want to compete, especially when there are other properties coming out online that are bigger, better and even more amenity-laden than what’s been there,” he said.

For example:

• DHD Ventures of Rochester developed the Monarch 716 complex on Forest Avenue near SUNY Buffalo State, with 592 student beds across 10 buildings, and many of the same amenities. (DHD later defaulted on its mortgage, and the property is now owned by the lender.)

• Block20 opened at 100 Herron Drive in Amherst, near Sweet Home Road, with 192 units and 600 beds in eight buildings, plus a swimming pool, hot tub, basketball court, clubhouse, game room and shuttle bus. Originally dubbed Twenty91 North, it was developed in 2016 by Harrison Street Real Estate Capital and University Student Living, at a cost of over $30 million, and then sold to a Chinese private-equity fund, OC Ventures.

• Greenleaf put up the Campus Walk project on Grant Street, adjacent to Buffalo State, with 84 units and 318 beds. It has a potential second phase envisioned for the future on Rees Street that could add another 320 beds.

• Legacy Development of Buffalo built the Axis 360 community near UB's South Campus, with 249 units and 533 beds, and is now expanding it with a fifth building containing another 49 units and 61 bedrooms.

• American Campus Communities built Villas on Rensch, with 150 units and 610 beds at 100 Villas Drive East, near Rensch and Sweet Home. It opened in 2012.

• Texas-based Aspen Heights Partners is planning to construct a complex with 515 units and nearly 2,000 beds in the Muir Woods area of Amherst, where John J. Audubon Parkway meets the Lockport Expressway.

• DMG Investments, the New York City-based company that built the 481-bed Auden complex, also is developing a second student housing project near UB North. It plans to convert a so-called "zombie hotel" – an unfinished six-story building at 1265 Sweet Home that was destined to become a Maplewood Suites Extended Stay hotel – into 154 more apartments.

"It’s a really exciting project for us to be able to reclaim a property that’s been an eyesore in the community and convert it to a very positive, beautiful property," said Christian O'Lone, DMG's vice president of asset management for DMG Investments. "This is atypical for us, but it was such a great opportunity and a great location. It checked off all the markers for us. And it’s not a huge project, so it’s not going to oversaturate the market."

Burgeoning market

The flurry of activity shows the strong interest among outside developers in Buffalo and its colleges and universities in particular – led by UB and Buffalo State. That's building off the overall growth of the Buffalo market, and the attention that the city is getting for the economic revitalization in the past decade.

"We are really excited about the market here – UB specifically but also in general," O'Lone said.

It also demonstrates the growth of the student housing market in general across the country. Over the past 20 to 30 years, student housing has increasingly become one of the most attractive areas of real estate development and investment.

That's because of rising college enrollments, intended to bring in more revenues. According to Guide2Research, enrollment in U.S. colleges and universities is expected to hit 19.8 million by 2025, up from 17.2 million in 2017.

"It was just a totally underserved segment," said Legacy Development CEO Frank Chinnici, whose 5-year-old Axis 360 was his first venture into student housing. "It's one of the few segments of this market where you can find organic growth."

Student housing also has been a lucrative business, not only because it's a reliable business, with occupancy rates of over 95%, but also the higher income levels that many families bring – especially at larger and top-tier institutions.

“Developers have realized that, especially at the top-tier universities, that you need to offer these amenities to students. They look for it now,” said Mark Fogel, CEO of Acres Capital Corp., a commercial real estate lender that has backed student housing projects, including both Monarch 716 and Auden Buffalo. “If you build it, and they come, they’re going to build more. It’s a business model that works.”

Students also look forward to living on their own for the first time, but their expectations and the desires of their parents are for a higher level of living than past generations.

They want services and entertainment, ways to interact and meet people, and better accommodations. They want private rooms and private bathrooms. They want shuttles to and from campus, and to local grocery stores and other shopping destinations.

"It’s always a huge component of any student housing project – the amenities and keeping it fresh," Chinnici said.

And they’re making it work at per-bed lease rates that are not that much higher than the existing market, in areas with an inadequate supply.

"There seems to be a shortage of student housing in the market," O'Lone said. "Anytime you’re upgrading the living experience for the students, it upgrades their overall educational experience as well."

Auden Buffalo

The Auden Buffalo complex near UB is the latest example.

The project was originally planned as the Hub at Amherst by Chicago-based Core Spaces, which battled with the Town of Amherst for two years to win the necessary approvals and then bought the properties in 2019, only to sell them to DMG.

Located at 2915 North Forest Road, the 213,000-square-foot project has been under construction on the five-acre site throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and is on track for completion in July, with move-in on Aug. 14.

The four-story building offers a mixture of apartment sizes, ranging from studio and one-bedroom units with private bathrooms to four-bedroom apartments with four bathrooms. Studio apartments are about 500 to 600 square feet in size, while the largest units are up to 1,300 square feet in total.

Every student gets his or her own bedroom – with an individual room key and an electronic fob for the building – and most have private bathrooms as well.

"That’s really the standard right now for off-campus student housing," O'Lone said.

Rents – which must be guaranteed by a parent – include the individual bedroom and a prorated share of common areas. Rates are based on the number of rooms, but are allocated per person and run counterintuitive to traditional apartments. That is, the fewer bedrooms and bathrooms in an apartment, the more you pay, because you're getting more privacy.

So the least expensive rooms are in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan - at $829 per month - while a one-bedroom apartment with one bathroom fetches a premium rent of $1,249 per month.

"We’re getting a lot of interest right now," O'Lone said. "We’re on track for full occupancy for the fall, which is phenomenal. We’re so excited to have students coming back to campus, and in person here."

