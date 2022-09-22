One of the biggest additions to the Elmwood Village in many years is nearing the finish line, with 41 new condominiums offering residents a prominent new home within footsteps of shopping, food and the city's art museums.

After three years years of work, crews are wrapping up construction on the "core-and-shell" of the Eleven-Eleven Elmwood project over the next 45 days. The first five owners will be moving into their new condos by Thanksgiving. Several other units are in various stages of signing purchase contracts.

And developer Mark Chason couldn't be happier.

"We're getting to the end, finally," said the owner and CEO of Chason Affinity Cos, the developer behind the four-story building on Elmwood just south of Forest Avenue. "It's been a bit of a journey."

The Chason project is also at the higher-end of the market locally, with prices ranging from $568,000 to just shy of $1.5 million. And three of the five homes already purchased went for over $1 million.

The building, constructed up to the sidewalk in accordance with the Green Code, presents an entirely new look for the northern-most stretch of the Elmwood Village, just below SUNY Buffalo State College, the Burchfield-Penney Art Center and the new Buffalo Albright-Knox-Gundlach Art Museum.

Instead of several smaller and separate structures that used to exist, the new building features two distinct sections – one with a more traditional and classic all-brick design with a mansard roof and double-hung windows, while the other offers a contemporary appearance with a rougher tumbled brick, composite panels and modern windows. They're separated by a glass-curtain-wall connector with a pocket park, and the driveway to the underground parking.

Construction by RP Oak Hill Building Co. is expected to finish by late October or early November, although each unit still has to be built out individually upon signing of a sales contract.

The $34 million project is the latest example of the growing interest among consumers in condominium ownership in Buffalo, instead of either renting an apartment or buying a single-family home.

Those buyers want to live in the city and own their property, but they don't want the hassles of homeownership and lawn maintenance. And developers have found that demand increasing, after years of little appetite for condos in Buffalo.

"We’ve kind of had to hold people back. The interest has remained high among the people waiting," Chason Affinity President Jeff Birtsch said. "We'd like to get to the point where we can close on the first bunch of units."

The building features 34 one- and two-story interior condos and seven walk-up townhomes with front doors facing the street – five along Elmwood and two on Forest. All are build-to-suit for each owner, with either standard options or customized finishes and features. Most have either large balconies or terraces, while seven have Juliet balconies.

The condos range in size from 1,071 square feet to 2,805 square feet, not including the wood-deck balconies or porches, some of which have nearly 1,000 square feet extending along the building facade and even wrapping around corners. Adding those, the total square footage ranges from 1,191 to 3,794.

Meanwhile, Chason Affinity has deliberately not started to market the first-floor retail spaces, although officials have some ideas of potential users.

"We wanted to get the building more complete," Chason said. "We think that there's some retail tenants that are kind of missing in the Elmwood Village that would be nice additions, but we really haven't focused on it yet."