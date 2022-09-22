 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luxury on Elmwood: New high-end condos get ready to open
top story

Luxury on Elmwood: New high-end condos get ready to open

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

One of the biggest additions to the Elmwood Village in many years is nearing the finish line, with 41 new condominiums offering residents a prominent new home within footsteps of shopping, food and the city's art museums.

After three years years of work, crews are wrapping up construction on the "core-and-shell" of the Eleven-Eleven Elmwood project over the next 45 days. The first five owners will be moving into their new condos by Thanksgiving. Several other units are in various stages of signing purchase contracts.

Eleven-Eleven Elmwood

The Eleven-Eleven Elmwood condominium project, partially still under construction.

And developer Mark Chason couldn't be happier.

"We're getting to the end, finally," said the owner and CEO of Chason Affinity Cos, the developer behind the four-story building on Elmwood just south of Forest Avenue. "It's been a bit of a journey."

The Chason project is also at the higher-end of the market locally, with prices ranging from $568,000 to just shy of $1.5 million. And three of the five homes already purchased went for over $1 million.

People are also reading…

The building, constructed up to the sidewalk in accordance with the Green Code, presents an entirely new look for the northern-most stretch of the Elmwood Village, just below SUNY Buffalo State College, the Burchfield-Penney Art Center and the new Buffalo Albright-Knox-Gundlach Art Museum.

16.018_Render-05_FIn1

A rendering of Chason Affinity Companies’ 1111 Elmwood condo project, at Forest Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Instead of several smaller and separate structures that used to exist, the new building features two distinct sections – one with a more traditional and classic all-brick design with a mansard roof and double-hung windows, while the other offers a contemporary appearance with a rougher tumbled brick, composite panels and modern windows. They're separated by a glass-curtain-wall connector with a pocket park, and the driveway to the underground parking.

Construction by RP Oak Hill Building Co. is expected to finish by late October or early November, although each unit still has to be built out individually upon signing of a sales contract.

The $34 million project is the latest example of the growing interest among consumers in condominium ownership in Buffalo, instead of either renting an apartment or buying a single-family home.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter

Those buyers want to live in the city and own their property, but they don't want the hassles of homeownership and lawn maintenance. And developers have found that demand increasing, after years of little appetite for condos in Buffalo.

"We’ve kind of had to hold people back. The interest has remained high among the people waiting," Chason Affinity President Jeff Birtsch said. "We'd like to get to the point where we can close on the first bunch of units."

The building features 34 one- and two-story interior condos and seven walk-up townhomes with front doors facing the street – five along Elmwood and two on Forest. All are build-to-suit for each owner, with either standard options or customized finishes and features. Most have either large balconies or terraces, while seven have Juliet balconies.

The condos range in size from 1,071 square feet to 2,805 square feet, not including the wood-deck balconies or porches, some of which have nearly 1,000 square feet extending along the building facade and even wrapping around corners. Adding those, the total square footage ranges from 1,191 to 3,794.

Take a look inside one of the units at Eleven-Eleven Elmwood.

Meanwhile, Chason Affinity has deliberately not started to market the first-floor retail spaces, although officials have some ideas of potential users.

"We wanted to get the building more complete," Chason said. "We think that there's some retail tenants that are kind of missing in the Elmwood Village that would be nice additions, but we really haven't focused on it yet."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Another Voice: Feroleto’s inaction hurts Elmwood Village residents

By Arthur J. Giacalone It is not surprising that Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto did nothing to stop the demolition of two West Delavan Avenue residences in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village. The two structures, torn down on Monday, were part of the Elmwood Historic District (East), which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. That noteworthy

DEC certifies five brownfield cleanups as completed

DEC certifies five brownfield cleanups as completed

Developers have completed environmental cleanups at five local project sites under the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, positioning the properties for reuse with state tax credits, according to announcements from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The projects include Chason Affinity Cos.’ new four-story, 40-unit condominium project at 1111 Elmwood Ave.; Gerald Buchheit’s Queen City Landing apartment tower at the

Letter: City Hall should not allow developers to go unchecked

City Hall should not allow developers to go unchecked Buffalo has had a rich and generous endowment of architecture and institutions bequeathed to it from its founding fathers. This spirit of generosity and richness of lifestyle they left in place for its inhabitants have all too often been underappreciated, as is evident in the many demolitions of the 1970s.

Another Voice: New gateway will contribute to Elmwood Avenue

By Mark Chason As residents of the Elmwood Village for 37 years, my family is extremely excited about the continued resurgence of our neighborhood and city. We are also pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to this vibrancy and growth through the development of 1111 Elmwood Ave. at Forest Avenue. We at Chason Affinity have conducted significant community

Controversial Elmwood project takes another step toward final approval

Controversial Elmwood project takes another step toward final approval

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday accepted the final environmental impact statement for Chason Affinity Companies’ proposed project at 1111 Elmwood Ave., pushing the controversial building one step closer to final approval. The developer is seeking to construct a four-story mixed-use building at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues, with 40 one-, two- and three-bedroom condos and three

What's in, what's out in new proposal for Elmwood condos

What's in, what's out in new proposal for Elmwood condos

Chason Affinity Companies is hoping its revised plan for condos and retail at Elmwood and Forest avenues will meet with city and neighborhood approval now that it has reduced the building’s size and scale. The new proposal for 1111 Elmwood Ave. cuts the project’s height and width, slashes the number of residential units, reduces the amount of underground parking,

Chason Affinity revises Elmwood project

Chason Affinity revises Elmwood project

For the second time in recent months, a developer behind a controversial Elmwood Avenue apartment complex has cut the size of the proposed building in an effort to fend off vehement neighborhood criticism and win approval for the project. Chason Affinity Companies on Monday filed an amended proposal for its mixed-use project at the corner of Elmwood and Forest

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eleven-Eleven Elmwood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News