Luis Rodriguez Jr. builds a firm and opens doors

Luis Rodriguez Jr. wanted to set a tone with the sleek offices his firm built for its own use, inside the Northland Central complex.
"It's the real deal," said Rodriguez, CEO of Rodriguez Construction Group. "It's something we're proud of, the work that we've done and accomplished. It kind of talks about who we are, the spirit we are and the quality of work that we want to bring."
Rodriguez Construction Group is about to showcase its skills on a prominent building: The firm was awarded a contract by the county to give a facelift to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The firm's resume also includes offices for startup star ACV Auctions and demolition work for suites at the Bills' stadium, among many other projects.
Rodriguez, 38, gained experience working for LPCiminelli, managing projects involving Buffalo Public Schools buildings and the Erie County Medical Center. In 2014, he ventured out with his own firm on a full-time basis.
The West Side native got a solid start through the Buffalo Prep program and at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, before graduating from Clarkson University. He is president of the Buffalo Prep board and serves on the St. Joe's board. He lives in Orchard Park with his wife and two children.
Rodriguez Construction Group has 65 employees and generated revenues of $17 million last year. Rodriguez talked about building a firm and why supporting minority- and women-owned construction companies means a lot to him:
Q: Where do you get your work ethic?
A: I didn't come from a lot. My dad worked hard. He worked two jobs. He was a hard worker and provided. It was his work ethic.
He was an entrepreneur. He worked for the city and county for 30 years as a contract compliance officer, but he had his own Hispanic newspaper. I used to see him working day and night. I think that work ethic was instilled in me.
My grandfather, the same thing. He came in to the United States not knowing English. So when you see that – being able to provide, have a home, those roots – that's kind of what's instilled in me and what drives me. I like to call myself a worker bee. I always say, I might not be the smartest, but I'll outwork everybody else in this industry.
Q: What made you decide it was time to go full-time with your own firm?
A: My dad thought I was crazy to start my own company, but I told my dad, "Look, I don't want to live with the regret saying, what if, what could I have done?" I bit the bullet. My wife was pregnant with our daughter at the time.
I had won accolades at LPCiminelli as a rising star. After (working on School No.) 54, I went to ECMC and managed six years, almost $200 million worth of renovations on that campus. I gained a lot of confidence – in myself, managing, procuring, building those relationships with a lot of big players out there.
Working for LPCiminelli, we were the construction manager, but you needed to have all the contractors. So before I started my business, they knew who I was.
This business is tough. You're only as good as your credibility and integrity and your work. … I think if you ask anybody out there, I stick pretty true to my word. I don't plan on leaving, going anywhere. I don't hide anywhere. And I think it's important that in this business, your word, that's your credibility.
Q: The state's program for awarding contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses has come under scrutiny for abuses. How should the program be changed?
A: Obviously, the first answer is eliminate pass throughs. If you eliminate the pass throughs, then you provide more opportunities.
The problem we have is, the firms that are out there probably can't perform the capacity for the bigger projects.
So you need the help and resources that are out there. Can they give some of these (minority and women owned businesses) financing? There are programs, but I think you have to jump through a lot of hoops to get in there.
Some of these companies don't have all their paperwork in order. They don't have good credit. You're asking a lot from these businesses.
What they can do is give help and resources. They need more compliance help. They need more professionals that maybe are retired that can come in and provide guidance to some of these firms.
Q: How does your firm cope with the worker shortage?
A: We are finding workers, but the problem is the experience. We are finding people who want to come into the industry, but it's hard because they don't know it, and we have to train them. It puts more resources and more onus on our current staff.
But our goal is to try to find the right character people. If we can find the right people who want to work hard and they want to listen and learn, there is opportunity.
You have to look in non-traditional areas, like talking with church groups or different outreach. I've got to get out to the International Institute. I think that's an untapped resource where you might have the refugee communities. I know how to tap into, say, the Hispanic community. But there's other communities here that I think I need to get into.
Q: What drives you?
A: Money doesn't drive me, and that's one of the things that separates me from the rest of the pack.
I'm more mission driven, to show people when you do it the right way, what success you can have. I've heard (general contractors) out there say, 'This whole (MWBE) program's a farce.' That's the type of stuff that drives me to show you if you do it the right way, look what we can do.
Q: You talk a lot about helping minority- and women-owned businesses succeed. Why is that important to you?
A: The minority businesses that are out there, the women-owned businesses, they're passionate. They know what they do, they love what they do, but they also need help.
There really isn't a go-to company out there that's helping them. It's important that you can give them any advice. I think I've been fortunate enough to have sound advice to help me with the right business practices, the right relationships in this industry to make sure that you protect yourself.
It's important that you're paying it forward and letting some of these minority and women-owned businesses know some of the struggles you've endured and how to be able to navigate these tough waters in the contracting community.
