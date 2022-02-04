Luis Rodriguez Jr. builds a firm and opens doors

Q: Where do you get your work ethic?

A: I didn't come from a lot. My dad worked hard. He worked two jobs. He was a hard worker and provided. It was his work ethic.

He was an entrepreneur. He worked for the city and county for 30 years as a contract compliance officer, but he had his own Hispanic newspaper. I used to see him working day and night. I think that work ethic was instilled in me.

My grandfather, the same thing. He came in to the United States not knowing English. So when you see that – being able to provide, have a home, those roots – that's kind of what's instilled in me and what drives me. I like to call myself a worker bee. I always say, I might not be the smartest, but I'll outwork everybody else in this industry.

Q: What made you decide it was time to go full-time with your own firm?

A: My dad thought I was crazy to start my own company, but I told my dad, "Look, I don't want to live with the regret saying, what if, what could I have done?" I bit the bullet. My wife was pregnant with our daughter at the time.