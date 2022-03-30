 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Main, Exchange streets getting close to reopening to cars
Lower Main, Exchange streets getting close to reopening to cars

Cars on Main Street (copy)

Cars Sharing Main Street seeks to bring auto traffic back to downtown Buffalo, alongside the Metro Rail trains on Main.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

Lower Main and Exchange streets will reopen to car traffic in the next two months, after the city and its contractors complete work on the Metro Rail line as part of the Cars Sharing Main Street project, Buffalo Place officials said Wednesday.

Officials are expecting to complete train control and signalization work by April 1, freeing up Lower Main to reopen shortly afterwards, Buffalo Place project planner Angela Keppel said.

Meanwhile, she added, Exchange will open in May after some additional work is completed there.

The Niagara Thruway underpass bridge columns will also be repainted, while decorative lighting will be installed at the columns, followed by lighted bollards at Lower Terrace.

