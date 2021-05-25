Low-cost hydropower approved for three WNY expansions

Sumitomo Rubber USA was among three Western New York business projects awarded low-cost hydropower by the New York Power Authority's board of trustees.

Sumitomo was approved for 2,000 kilowatts of low-cost power to support a $122 million project that will ramp up the Tonawanda plant's tire production.

The project, which will create 30 jobs, is scheduled to get underway later this year. Empire State Development is also supporting Sumitomo's production expansion with $3.3 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program, in exchange for meeting its job commitments.

SGS Recovery, a sustainable waste management and recycling company in Niagara Falls, was allocated 750 kilowatts of low-cost power to support a $5 million project. SGS will lease a 30,000 square foot building to convert recycled material into process engineered fuel. The company plans to add 12 jobs.

And Americold Real Estate was approved for 830 kilowatts of low-cost hydropower to support a $40 million project in Dunkirk. Americold will establish a new cold storage facility to provide storage for Wells Enterprises, an ice cream manufacturer. The project will create 60 jobs.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.