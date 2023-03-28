After cutting the size of his planned new apartment building by one-third in response to neighborhood objections, developer Anthony LoRusso received city clearance Monday to proceed with his project to bring 48 apartments to Clayton Street in North Buffalo.

The approval by the Buffalo Planning Board – after addressing a potential safety question raised by a city inspector – means LoRusso's APL Property Group can obtain the permits to begin work on the $11 million project this summer, with completion after 12 to 18 months. The developer already received a necessary rezoning and environmental review, but did not need additional zoning variances.

The 1.8-acre vacant site is located between Elmwood Avenue and Military Road, adjacent to a largely commercial and industrial area, and two neighborhoods to the south and west.

"If I were a neighbor, I would rather see this residential going in than the potential of more industrial," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz.

LoRusso, a former city judge-turned-developer, originally planned to construct a three-story multifamily apartment building at 127 Clayton, near the Rebecca Park neighborhood east of Military Road. The project would have featured 66 small apartments and equal on-site parking, as LoRusso sought to double-down on the success of his micro-apartment projects on the Lower West Side – the Allentown Apartments at Maryland Place and Campus West.

But before the project came back for final approvals, LoRusso revised the plan in response to community comments about density, height and traffic concerns.

The 35,200-square-foot building – with a wood-grain composite material for the facade – will now have only two floors, with 48 one-bedroom apartments of 500 square feet with exterior balconies, plus 50 parking spaces.

The building was also angled away from Clayton about halfway down the length of the structure to make it less intrusive on the street. It will have center and rear entrances.

The project also includes landscaping for screening, privacy and overall appearance, as well as stormwater management with both a dry bio-swale and a retention pond that drain to the sewer. Neither are intended to hold water for any length of time, except during heavy storms, according to Frank Armento, a project engineer from Fisher Associates. However, city inspector Ed Fuller voiced concern about children potentially playing in the pond if it's not fenced.

The project will be located next to a landlocked property that LoRusso also owns at 2030 Elmwood, which doesn't have any frontage on that street. Rather, it's hidden behind a pair of industrial companies and a Home Depot plaza on Elmwood.

That site is already being used for a new solar array project that LoRusso has mostly completed. But as part of the apartment project, he sought and received approval to cut off a small rectangular portion of that property to be merged into the Clayton site for extra space.

In other action, the Planning Board also recommended approval by the Common Council of special-use permits for:

Existing South Buffalo taco eatery D.A. Taste to open a permanent restaurant location in an empty ground-floor storefront at 856-864 Seneca St., with neighborhood cuisine, outdoor dining, and beer and margarita service. The space - located between Buffalo Distilling Co. and Paula's Donuts - was built out on "spec" in 2021, and is in a mixed-use building with apartments upstairs.

Fiazeh Hassan, to open his Buy-N-Go Market in a vacant ground-floor space in a two-story building at 531 Fillmore Ave., offering groceries and international food.

Yudknel Reyesvargas, to relocate his World Used Tires Inc. vehicle repair shop

Nassir Azizi, to open his Afghan Kabab House and Pizza restaurant at 397 Jefferson Ave., in a former restaurant space.