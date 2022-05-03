Lorraine Capital buys Syracuse manufacturer

Lorraine Capital, a Buffalo-based private equity firm, has acquired ICM Controls, a North Syracuse manufacturer of electronic controls.

Lorraine did not disclose the purchase price. But William Maggio, one of Lorraine’s partners, said it was the largest deal in the firm’s nine-year history.

ICM was founded in 1984 and has more than 300 employees, making products for the HVAC, recreational vehicle, mobile home, pool and spa markets.

Justin Reich, also a Lorraine partner, said manufacturing trends – including supply chain disruptions – point in favor of ICM's growth.

“We all read about supply chain, the possibility of onshoring, domestic manufacturing that’s likely to happen over the next five, 10 to 15 years for all the reasons that every person in America can see today,” Reich said. “All of these things are going to play out in the investment thesis. And they’re very well positioned to ride that wave.”

ICM has been owned by an estate since its founder died, Reich said. Lorraine will keep ICM’s management team and workforce intact.

"We’re bringing not just capital from inside the region, but we’re bringing capital from national partners of ours," said Sam Russo, another Lorraine partner. "We’re bringing resources and relationships from national and international partners of ours."

Lorraine focuses primarily on investment opportunities in the Great Lakes region. Maggio said the ICM deal reflects Lorraine’s growth as a private equity firm, with the ability to acquire larger companies.

“We’re just in a position based on our success up to this point where we can continue to evolve as an organization and have an impact on footprints that mean a lot to us,” he said.

Matt Glynn

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.