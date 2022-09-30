 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lorraine Capital buys manufacturer amid greater focus on supply chains

Sam Russo

Sam Russo, managing director and partner at Lorraine Capital. 

 Provided photo
Lorraine Capital sees greater interest by companies in "reshoring," or bringing their manufacturing supply chain home from overseas.

That was a driving force behind the Buffalo-based investment firm's latest deal, acquiring a controlling stake in Summit Steel Fabricating Group.

The company has two, integrated operations: Summit Steel and Manufacturing in Reading, Pa., and Fairlawn Tool in Westminster, Md. Both companies were owned by Gary Romig, who will remain CEO of the operations and take an ownership stake.

Terms of the deal, which closed Wednesday, were not disclosed. Lorraine will retain the 130 employees across the two locations.

Sam Russo, managing director and partner of Lorriane, said many companies during the pandemic found themselves relying too heavily on contract manufacturers based in Asia, and their supply chain was disrupted as shipping costs soared and cargo was delayed in overcrowded ports. Now those companies are looking at domestic options, he said.

"We think that that trend is a tailwind that this business will continue to have behind it for some time," Russo said. Summit manufacturers parts for a wide variety of industries.

William Maggio, a Lorraine partner, said the Summit deal is in the same vein as a previous deal to acquire ICM Controls, a North Syracuse manufacturer of electronic controls.

"We think that there's going to remain a significant opportunity to expand these businesses stateside," he said.

Lorraine made the deal in partnership with Ironwood Capital.

Matt Glynn

