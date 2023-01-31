 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorraine Capital-backed company makes acquisition

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A steel fabricating company backed by Buffalo-based Lorraine Capital has acquired a Tulsa, Okla.-based metal manufacturer.

Summit Steel Manufacturing Group bought Laser Specialties for an undisclosed amount. Summit has operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Lorraine, a private equity firm, acquired a controlling stake in Summit last September. 

Laser Specialties was founded in 1993, has over 55 employees and serves a variety of industries with custom and contract manufacturing.

"The contract manufacturing industry continues to grow and Summit is well positioned to take advantage of this tailwind given our people and our capabilities,” said Sam Russo, managing director with Lorraine.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ciminelli starts selling Bethune Lofts as condos

Ciminelli starts selling Bethune Lofts as condos

The Buffalo-based developer will convert the renovated former Buffalo Meter Co. Building into privately owned apartments, capitalizing on growing interest not only in living in the city – particularly along the Metro Rail line – but also in direct ownership.

Hilbert College to acquire Valley College

Hilbert College to acquire Valley College

Hilbert's Board of Trustees has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Valley College, a for-profit college that primarily serves adult students in transitional parts of their lives. Hilbert is a private, four-year Catholic Franciscan college based in Hamburg.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing's Final 747 Leaves the Factory Today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News