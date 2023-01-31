Lorraine Capital-backed company makes acquisition

A steel fabricating company backed by Buffalo-based Lorraine Capital has acquired a Tulsa, Okla.-based metal manufacturer.
Summit Steel Manufacturing Group bought Laser Specialties for an undisclosed amount. Summit has operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Lorraine, a private equity firm, acquired a controlling stake in Summit last September.
Laser Specialties was founded in 1993, has over 55 employees and serves a variety of industries with custom and contract manufacturing.
"The contract manufacturing industry continues to grow and Summit is well positioned to take advantage of this tailwind given our people and our capabilities,” said Sam Russo, managing director with Lorraine.