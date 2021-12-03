Looking to tackle health inequities, Highmark gives $2.7 million in Buffalo, Albany

The focus of the grants, which is to address racial and health inequities, was a condition of the local health plan's affiliation with Highmark Inc., which became effective March 1.

As part of the affiliation's approval by the state Department of Financial Services, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – formerly HealthNow New York – agreed to invest at least $2 million annually for five years in support of programs, services and initiatives aimed at addressing health disparities in the health plan's 21-county New York service region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Some in the Buffalo Niagara region's philanthropic community immediately took aim at that $10 million total, criticizing it as too small given the scope of the affiliation.

+4 Highmark defends $10 million contribution in face of criticism The contribution is being criticized as far too small by some in the Buffalo Niagara region's philanthropic community and there are calls for state officials to get involved.

Local Highmark officials, however, point out that commitment is just one part of its giving. In total, the health plan said it has committed to investing $70 million in the community over the next decade, which includes major Blue Fund grants as well as hundreds of other smaller grants and partnerships.

Friday's grant announcements bring the health plan's community investments to more than $7 million so far this year.