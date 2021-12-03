Looking to tackle health inequities, Highmark gives $2.7 million in Buffalo, Albany

The Buffalo Center for Health Equity was set up about three years ago, seeking to eliminate race-based health disparities in Western New York.
That difficult task got a boost Friday, when Highmark Western and Northeastern New York announced it was awarding a $1.5 million grant to the center. The health plan also is providing space within its downtown Buffalo headquarters so the center can relocate and expand its offices.
"The money’s valuable, but to me, what’s more important is the relationship," said George F. Nicholas, chairman of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity and senior pastor at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist. "It's those types of relationships that will allow for us to really resolve these problems."
The center is in line for the largest amount in a series of grants disclosed Friday by Highmark. All told, the health plan announced $2.7 million in grants geared toward addressing racial and health inequities in Buffalo and Albany.
Other grants include:
- $370,000 to Buffalo Go Green to deliver healthy meals and offer cooking demonstrations to residents in Buffalo's underserved areas.
- $500,000 to help bring a national workforce training program to Buffalo, which Highmark said will be announced in early 2022.
- And $300,000 to the Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center in Albany to expand its mobile health units and to hire a social health engagement specialist.
The focus of the grants, which is to address racial and health inequities, was a condition of the local health plan's affiliation with Highmark Inc., which became effective March 1.
As part of the affiliation's approval by the state Department of Financial Services, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – formerly HealthNow New York – agreed to invest at least $2 million annually for five years in support of programs, services and initiatives aimed at addressing health disparities in the health plan's 21-county New York service region.
Some in the Buffalo Niagara region's philanthropic community immediately took aim at that $10 million total, criticizing it as too small given the scope of the affiliation.
Local Highmark officials, however, point out that commitment is just one part of its giving. In total, the health plan said it has committed to investing $70 million in the community over the next decade, which includes major Blue Fund grants as well as hundreds of other smaller grants and partnerships.
Friday's grant announcements bring the health plan's community investments to more than $7 million so far this year.
"We believe our role as the region's largest health plan is to ensure equitable access to quality health care and to help remove barriers that prevent individuals from improving their health," Highmark Western and Northeastern New York President Michael Edbauer said in a statement.
For the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, the $1.5 million grant will help build organizational capacity and support programs, including a blood-pressure control pilot project in partnership with the American Medical Association.
Nicholas said that project will help discover the driving factors behind the high level of hypertension among the region's Black community.
To tackle topics as difficult as inequities in health care, Nicholas believes it takes a collaborative partnership of corporate entities, community-based organizations and other institutions. And he sees the grant announcement as the next step in a "relationship that we're developing with Highmark."
"I hope it sets a precedent in the region about a different way of looking at corporate and community partnerships," Nicholas said.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.