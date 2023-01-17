Longtime CEO at behavioral health provider Horizon retiring in June

Anne Constantino, the longtime president and CEO of Western New York behavioral health provider Horizon Corporations, is retiring in June, the nonprofit organization announced Tuesday.

Once Constantino retires, Horizon Chief Operating Officer Erin DiGirolamo will take over as CEO.

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with a great team and to build a company that helps people and sets a standard for service excellence," Constantino said in a statement. "My work has been meaningful, sometimes difficult, and sometimes heartbreaking, but always rewarding. My life has been filled with love, friendship and fun. I am grateful, happy and excited about the future, both for Horizon and myself."

Horizon Corporations, which includes Horizon Health Services, Horizon Village and Horizon Health Alliance, has more than 800 employees and $70 million in annual revenue.

Constantino has worked at Horizon for 37 years, starting in 1986 as a senior counselor at the organization's first addiction clinic. As the company grew, she moved into clinical and operations leadership roles and was appointed president and CEO in 1994.

Constantino is credited with guiding Horizon through expansion to serve more counties and creating innovative and sustainable support services for patients. Horizon now has 20 locations in Western New York, a tele-network across the state and two residential and inpatient campuses in Erie and Niagara counties.

The organization said its board of directors and senior leadership team have been developing a succession plan for many years.

Horizon said DiGirolamo has been "an integral part of the leadership team since 2006," previously serving as chief financial officer before her appointment as chief operating officer. Before Horizon, she had spent 16 years in Ernst & Young's health care consulting division, where she conducted turnaround projects.

"I could have learned under no one better than Anne," DiGirolamo said. "She is a dynamic leader and has been a generous mentor and friend. Together with our most capable senior staff team, it will be an honor to continue the legacy she created."