Longtime Caz Recovery CEO retiring

  • Updated
suzanne bissonette

Suzanne Bissonette, CEO of Caz Recovery, plans to retire.

 Sharon Cantillon
Suzanne L. Bissonette, the longtime CEO of Caz Recovery, is retiring early next year after about 25 years with the agency and more than 40 years in public and nonprofit roles in Western New York.

Buffalo-based Caz Recovery, which provides residential substance use treatment across the region, announced Bissonette's retirement Monday.

Bissonette is credited with helping to grow the agency's programs and its revenue from $2 million in 1998 to nearly $10 million last year. In addition, the nonprofit agency said she always prioritized the treatment and care of people with substance use disorders.

"In many ways, I wish I was not retiring given the current state of the agency," Bissonette said in a statement. "There are so many new opportunities on the way with better financial outcomes for our staff. However, I am excited about the new adventures retirement will bring."

Caz Recovery's board of directors is conducting a search for Bissonette's successor and asks those interested in applying to email a letter of interest and resume to CEOSuccession@cazenoviarecovery.org by Aug. 26. 

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

