Longtime Caz Recovery CEO retiring

Suzanne L. Bissonette, the longtime CEO of Caz Recovery, is retiring early next year after about 25 years with the agency and more than 40 years in public and nonprofit roles in Western New York.

Buffalo-based Caz Recovery, which provides residential substance use treatment across the region, announced Bissonette's retirement Monday.

Bissonette is credited with helping to grow the agency's programs and its revenue from $2 million in 1998 to nearly $10 million last year. In addition, the nonprofit agency said she always prioritized the treatment and care of people with substance use disorders.

In the Field: A needed hand for those who hit bottom Suzanne Bissonette learned about the good work of Cazenovia Recovery Systems in the mid-1990s, when she was supervisor for the Town of Eden. Men at Turning Point House in the town – in recovery from alcoholism, drug abuse, mental health disorders or a combination of all three – volunteered to paint the fire halls, help with local blood drives,

"In many ways, I wish I was not retiring given the current state of the agency," Bissonette said in a statement. "There are so many new opportunities on the way with better financial outcomes for our staff. However, I am excited about the new adventures retirement will bring."

Caz Recovery's board of directors is conducting a search for Bissonette's successor and asks those interested in applying to email a letter of interest and resume to CEOSuccession@cazenoviarecovery.org by Aug. 26.