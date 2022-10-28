Long-delayed Sawyer's Landing project to kick off in Amherst

After several years of planning, the Severyn brothers are ready to start laying the infrastructure to build their Sawyer's Landing project at Muir Woods in the spring.

But at $79 million, Sawyer's Landing is going to cost their Severyn Development a lot more than originally planned.

Following more than a year of review, the Amherst Planning Board last month approved the brothers' proposed residential and office project in the Muir Woods area of town – another major component of reuse for the vast swath of land that has been owned by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. north of Dodge Road and the Lockport Expressway.

The multi-phase project – which has shifted in scope and grown sharply in cost since it was originally proposed – envisions 236 residential apartments, townhomes and duplex units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space at 1081 North French Road. That's 48 more units and one building more than the early plan.

The plan now entails:

• Two four-story, 55-foot-tall mixed-use buildings close to Dodge Road, each with 45 apartments and 15,000 square feet of commercial space. That's 90 apartments between them.

• A four-story apartment building with 36 units in the northwest portion of the site

• 22 two-story attached duplex townhomes in the central northwest part of the property, for a total of 44 units

• 27 duplex homes with two-car garages on small interior or corner lots, in the central northeast area of the site, or 54 units

• Two single-story apartment buildings with six units and attached garages in each, for another 12 units, in the northeast part of the land.

The apartments in the two mixed-use buildings – which were previously envisioned as five-story structures – will be aimed mostly at single, professional adults over age 55, while the rest of the community will feature a blended demographic mix.

"That's our target, to get people from all walks of life," said Will Severyn, who co-owns the company with his brother, Alex. "It creates a healthier community."

The apartments include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, averaging about 900 square feet in size, with average rents of about $1,650 per month.

The project – the cost of which rose 65% from $48 million – will use 17 acres of a 29-acre property that Severyn is buying from Ciminelli. That is part of the 326-acre property that Ciminelli has been trying to develop.

Severyn still needs town approval in December to subdivide its property into 52 parcels to facilitate the development, which will involve three to four phases of construction over two years, based on market conditions. Infrastructure development will start in the spring, followed by 18 months of construction starting in fall 2023, Severyn said.

Meanwhile, the Severyns also spent $15.05 million to acquire a portfolio of 116 apartments and 2,400 square feet of commercial space in Amherst, Silver Creek and Syracuse from John Cerio, who had built or renovated the buildings before deciding recently to retire. The brothers have been working on the deal since March.

The purchase includes three multi-family apartment complexes in Amherst, at 97-151 Creekside Drive, 491 and 499 Burroughs Drive and 46-58 Getzville Road, behind Daemen College. The deal also includes a renovated school at 48 Main St. in Silver Creek and a mixed-use historic renovation project in the Armory Square section of Syracuse. All are fully occupied, Severyn said.