Long Covid survivors trapped in caregiver limbo as officials push for support, treatment

James Hogan II nearly faltered as the full-time caregiver to his wife and three children — all of whom suffer from varying long Covid-19 symptoms — during a recent grocery store run.

Instead of sticking to his short list, Hogan got confused and bought a week’s worth of food. He too faces lingering fatigue and brain fog 16 months after Covid-19 infected every member of his upstate New York household.

The severity of his mistake hit when he opened the cupboards at home, revealing a fully stocked pantry and fridge. The family could ill afford wasting the extra food after burning through its savings — close to $18,000 — due to their collective pandemic nightmare.

“I’m constantly trying to find the right balance between where long Covid is drawing the line and getting my kids to school,” said Hogan, who shoulders caregiver tasks despite being a 50-year-old disabled military veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic back pain.

That seemingly endless search for balance also plagues Desiree Chambers, a 52-year-old African American living alone in Troy, who is battling a lingering cough and serious breathing problems eight months after contracting Covid-19.

After 33 harrowing days in the hospital, Chambers is now making a painstakingly slow recovery at home, with her three adult children initially serving as her around-the-clock unpaid caregivers. She longs for the day when she can return to playing outside at parks with her six grandchildren.

“They kind of understand that some things I can’t do, so they don’t really ask anymore,” she said.

In many ways, the unknowns surrounding long Covid, including the dearth of treatments and barriers to accessing support programs, have left Hogan, Chambers and millions of Americans facing the illness trapped in limbo.

“I feel like I’m failing my kids in getting them all the help that they need because we’re all still trying to figure out what we do need,” Hogan said.

NYC program supports long Covid survivors

USA TODAY Network interviewed caregivers, policymakers and advocates, who spoke of the patchwork of efforts aimed at connecting long Covid sufferers, and those who care for them, to health care and government programs.

One of the efforts is in New York City, which launched the Aftercare program in April 2021.

Initially, Aftercare used the city's formal Covid-19 contact-tracing program, called Test & Trace, to call and text people who reported lingering symptoms. It then grew into its own program, deploying a web of health outreach experts to walk people through their long-term bouts with Covid-19, and connect them with resources based on their specific health and social needs.

Aftercare's early successes also fueled mounting attention around the issue at the statewide and federal levels recently, despite the fact long Covid still lacks a formal definition. It is generally described as symptoms that linger more than one to three months after a Covid-19 infection.

The group includes people who had severe cases of disease and are still recovering months later, along with those who had milder infection but suffer paralyzing exhaustion, racing heartbeat, unending headaches, mood disorders, lingering loss of smell or other symptoms.

How is the program working?

The Aftercare program has contacted more than 110,000 Covid-19 cases, and referred more than 50,000 New Yorkers to long Covid treatment clinics and other aid.

Similar to the broad range of symptoms facing long Covid sufferers, Aftercare's website and navigators facilitate links to programs offering everything from mental health services and community support groups to disability claims, health insurance subsidies and paid sick leave for caregivers.

In other words: Aftercare served as a one-stop shop for those seeking government and community support related to long Covid.

In March of this year, Aftercare launched an inbound calling hotline, as the city and other levels of government statewide moved to reduce contact-tracing efforts, in part, due to the massive wave of omicron variant infections and increasing vaccination rates that limited the effectiveness of contact tracing.

NY's barriers to fighting long Covid

As Aftercare's transition away from contact tracing unfolded, the prospect of reductions in federal Covid-19 funding also threatened to hinder any long-term pandemic-related plans.

State and local health departments also faced challenges in replicating Aftercare's success so far due to the lack of long Covid treatment clinics in many communities, as well as historically underfunded public health agencies.

Outside of the massive health infrastructure in the New York City area, hospitals and health departments in many other communities lacked the financial resources and staffing to support the cutting-edge medical care and community outreach targeting long Covid.

Further, a range of state Office for Aging programs aimed at helping older New Yorkers access in-home caregiver support and related services also failed to efficiently allocate millions of dollars to local affiliates since 2019, despite growing wait lists for help, according to a state Comptroller's audit in January.

State health officials, however, held a long Covid forum in February, bringing together leaders from health care, social services and government, with the goal of shaping future policies to improve society’s overall approach to the condition.

The event identified a range of potential government actions — including improving how Medicaid and other health care programs define and treat long Covid in a multifaceted way. But state officials have yet to announce and implement specific measures linked to the effort.

At the federal level, the Biden administration recently announced a major effort to help Americans with long Covid, including providing insurance coverage, expanding support for clinics and enhancing research into the condition. It builds upon $1.15 billion allocated nationally last year to an initiative called RECOVER, which aims to advance understanding of, treat and prevent long Covid.

Backlog of disability claims

Meanwhile, thousands of long Covid sufferers were among nearly 1 million Americans awaiting determinations on federal disability claims earlier this year, a 21% increase from the same time in 2021, according to federal data and advocates. The backlog stemmed in part from in-person services being closed for 17 months amid the pandemic.

“What they’re waiting on is certainly money, which is important to anybody, but in many cases the disability determination can be the path to health care,” said Stacy Cloyd, a policy expert with the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.

Yet for Hogan — whose 42-year-old wife, Rebekah, suffers from debilitating Covid-related brain fog comparable to early onset dementia — even getting started with filing for her federal disability benefits seems like an insurmountable task while he cares for his entire family in Latham, just outside Albany.

“Basically, every day is just survival mode,” he said.

Family caregivers filling support gaps

Chambers spent a harrowing 33 days in the hospital, narrowly avoiding being placed on a ventilator, before going home for a painstakingly slow recovery.

During the initial month back home, Chambers’ three adult children came from as far as North Carolina to take shifts serving as around-the-clock unpaid caregivers. Months later, they still spend countless hours helping her with various household chores and medical needs.

“My kids were more so worried about me living rather than concerning themselves with having to miss work,” Chambers said, adding her employer-provided health insurance and family’s financial stability helped her focus on recovering.

“I’m quite sure that there are a lot of people that don’t have that support or backup,” she added.

Because Chambers works as a transition specialist helping people move from nursing homes to community-based care, she also had expertise navigating the complex health care system.

She obtained a wheelchair and walker through the state-run NY Connects program for long-term care services. But she has struggled to find help with the lingering psychological scars of long Covid, relying solely on an online therapy service.

In between coughing fits, she described how she longed for a return to playing outside at parks with her six grandchildren, holding the youngest ones’ tiny hands as they roller-skated. Yet her unclear path to reclaiming that physical capability cast a pall over the memory.

“It’s depressing because even though I lost 10 or 15 pounds in the hospital, I have since gained it back and more from not being able to move around,” she said, recalling her heartbreaking talks with the toddlers about switching to low-contact playtime.

“They kind of understand that some things I can’t do, so they don’t really ask anymore,” she said, adding they instead paint, read and find other creative ways to spend time together.

Chambers’ story underscored how millions of Americans battling long Covid turned to unpaid family caregivers with limited government support, as advocates seek higher pay for home care workers and other reforms to reduce the waiting list for in-home care, which stood at more than 820,000 nationally.

In New York, lawmakers recently approved a $220 billion state budget that included $7.4 billion to be used to increase home care wages by $3, citing the need to recruit and retain more workers to the industry.

