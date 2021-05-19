 Skip to main content
Long Associates Architects moves to Clarence; new coffee shop planned in West Seneca
8855 Sheridan-Long Associates

A rendering of the new Long Associates offices in Clarence.

 Image courtesy of the Clarence Planning Board

Long Associates Architects will design its own building.

The Tonawanda architectural firm is moving from 189 Kenmore Ave. to a new location at 8855 Sheridan Drive in Clarence, where it’s planning to renovate an existing professional office building.

8855 Sheridan

The current building at 8855 Sheridan Drive, which Long Associates will be renovating for its new offices.

At the corner of Sheridan and Shimerville Road, the existing building’s red brick façade will be redone to include black wood timber cladding and black aluminum canopies and fascia, along with brick and concrete masonry that will be painted gray, and yellow trim and lettering.

New credit union

Clarence Community & Schools FCU interior rendering

An interior rendering of the planned new Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union building on Sheridan Drive.

The Clarence Planning Board is also considering a new 4,142-square-foot single-story building for Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union, at 9145 Sheridan Drive, to replace the existing building at the site. The 1.31-acre project – which would include four teller windows, administrative offices, a board room, a lounge and a drive-thru – had previously been tabled in February so the credit union could consider feedback on the design.

Clarence Community & Schools FCU exterior rendering

An exterior rendering of the planned new Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union building on Sheridan Drive.

West Seneca coffee shop

Alexander Suffoletto and Randi Olson want to construct a new prefabricated coffee shop called Amalfi Express Café, with a double-sided drive-thru, at Carl Bueme’s Wimbledon Plaza at 220 Center Road. They are seeking a variance from the West Seneca Zoning Board for half the required setback.

