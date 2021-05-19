Long Associates Architects moves to Clarence; new coffee shop planned in West Seneca

Long Associates Architects will design its own building.

The Tonawanda architectural firm is moving from 189 Kenmore Ave. to a new location at 8855 Sheridan Drive in Clarence, where it’s planning to renovate an existing professional office building.

At the corner of Sheridan and Shimerville Road, the existing building’s red brick façade will be redone to include black wood timber cladding and black aluminum canopies and fascia, along with brick and concrete masonry that will be painted gray, and yellow trim and lettering.

New credit union

The Clarence Planning Board is also considering a new 4,142-square-foot single-story building for Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union, at 9145 Sheridan Drive, to replace the existing building at the site. The 1.31-acre project – which would include four teller windows, administrative offices, a board room, a lounge and a drive-thru – had previously been tabled in February so the credit union could consider feedback on the design.

West Seneca coffee shop

Alexander Suffoletto and Randi Olson want to construct a new prefabricated coffee shop called Amalfi Express Café, with a double-sided drive-thru, at Carl Bueme’s Wimbledon Plaza at 220 Center Road. They are seeking a variance from the West Seneca Zoning Board for half the required setback.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.