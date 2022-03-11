Lockport Presbyterian Home closing, citing low occupancy and financial struggles

A longtime assisted living facility in Lockport comprised of elegant, historical homes will soon close after years of low occupancy and a mounting financial burden.
Lockport Presbyterian Home, at 305-327 High St., informed residents, families and staff on Wednesday that it will shut down "as soon as appropriate," once alternative living arrangements are secured for each of the facility's 27 residents, according to a statement by Beechwood Continuing Care. The nonprofit Lockport Presbyterian Home became an affiliate of Beechwood in February 2021.
The statement, from Beechwood President and CEO Daniel O'Neill, noted Lockport Presbyterian Home had failed to reach its full capacity of 60 beds in recent years, with occupancy declining to 42% last year.
The facility had also logged "significant financial deficits in each of the past five years," O'Neill said.
O'Neill said residents can move to other Beechwood properties or select another facility in the community. Lockport Presbyterian Home has 20 part- and full-time employees, who will be offered continued employment within Beechwood.
"There are no plans for layoffs or reductions in staff," O'Neill said.
What remains up in the air is what happens to the property.
"Future use of the building will be decided at a later date," O'Neill said.
Kristin Scholz, Beechwood's director of development and marketing, confirmed that could include a sale of the property.
Niagara County records show the 3.9-acre property has several buildings, connected by covered walkways. The property is owned by Lockport Presbyterian Home, a nonprofit that is part of Beechwood, and has a market value of $2.4 million, records show.
Two of the structures are on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Keep House, at 305 High St., was built in the 1856-1857 Italianate style and later remodeled and altered in 1903 to 1905 in the Colonial Revival style.
Then, the Williams House, at 327 High St., also was built in the Italianate style circa 1870, and then remodeled and altered in the Colonial Revival style around 1900.
Both were added to the register in May 2008.
Lockport Presbyterian Home was previously part of Presbyterian Senior Care of Western New York.
In May 2019, Presbyterian Senior Care reached an agreement with Beechwood, under which Beechwood would assume all of Presbyterian's assets and liabilities, including Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village, Presbyterian Village at North Church in Amherst and Lockport Presbyterian Home.
That agreement came after years of operating losses at the nonprofit Presbyterian Senior Care, which most recently recorded a roughly $477,000 deficit in 2019.
Beechwood Health Care Center, also a nonprofit, recorded income of $1.4 million on revenue of $32.3 million in 2019, the most recent year its annual filing with the IRS is available.
