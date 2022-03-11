Lockport Presbyterian Home closing, citing low occupancy and financial struggles

What remains up in the air is what happens to the property.

"Future use of the building will be decided at a later date," O'Neill said.

Kristin Scholz, Beechwood's director of development and marketing, confirmed that could include a sale of the property.

Niagara County records show the 3.9-acre property has several buildings, connected by covered walkways. The property is owned by Lockport Presbyterian Home, a nonprofit that is part of Beechwood, and has a market value of $2.4 million, records show.

Two of the structures are on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Keep House, at 305 High St., was built in the 1856-1857 Italianate style and later remodeled and altered in 1903 to 1905 in the Colonial Revival style.

Then, the Williams House, at 327 High St., also was built in the Italianate style circa 1870, and then remodeled and altered in the Colonial Revival style around 1900.

Both were added to the register in May 2008.

Lockport Presbyterian Home was previously part of Presbyterian Senior Care of Western New York.

