Lockport plastic package maker receives incentives for expansion

Bison Bag Co. will not have to pay sales taxes on the building materials for a planned $2.3 million expansion of its plant in the Town of Lockport industrial park.
The town Industrial Development Agency approved the two-year incentive Thursday, Executive Director Thomas A. Sy said.
Bison Bag produces and prints plastic packaging for a wide range of retail and food products.
The company intends to add a 41,000-square-foot warehouse and a 2,500-square-foot compressor building to its existing 95,000-square-foot plant, Sy said.
Bison Bag will add eight full-time jobs and two part-time jobs to its current workforce of 90 people, Sy said.
The company, which has been in business for 53 years, was founded in Buffalo, later opened a plant in Tonawanda, and moved from Tonawanda to Lockport in 1997.
In 2014, the town IDA granted Bison Bag a 15-year property tax reduction on a plant expansion.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
