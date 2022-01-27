 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockport packaging manufacturer has a plan to expand
Bison Bag, a packaging manufacturer that mainly serves the food industry, plans to add 10 jobs as it expands its Town of Lockport facility.

The company plans to build a 45,000 square foot addition, which will serve as a warehouse, at its Crown Avenue plant, as part of a $4 million project. Bison Bag will also retain 90 jobs.

Empire State Development will provide Bison Bag with $143,000 in Excelsior Jobs program tax credits in exchange for meeting job creation commitments.

The company makes packaging for customers including Rich Products, Rosina Foods and U.S. Sugar, generating $32 million in annual sales.

Matt Glynn

