 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockport manufacturer has a plan to expand
0 comments

Lockport manufacturer has a plan to expand

Support this work for $1 a month

Bison Bag, a packaging manufacturer that mainly serves the food industry, plans to add 10 jobs as it expands its Town of Lockport facility.

The company plans to build a 45,000 square foot addition, which will serve as a warehouse, at its Crown Avenue plant, as part of a $4 million project. Bison Bag will also retain 90 jobs.

Empire State Development will provide Bison Bag with $143,000 in Excelsior Jobs program tax credits in exchange for meeting job creation commitments.

The company makes packaging for customers including Rich Products, Rosina Foods and U.S. Sugar, generating $32 million in annual sales.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vertical farm gets $400 million boost from Walmart

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News