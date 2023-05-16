The Lockport Industrial Development Agency is suing Yahoo! Inc., accusing the Internet giant that operates a data center in the town of breaching a contract by returning 16 acres of unused land to the IDA but with new deed restrictions that make it difficult to resell.

The litigation against Yahoo! and Yahoo Holdings Inc. represents an effort by the Lockport IDA to reassert its authority and enforce its rights against a company that wants to protect its multimillion-dollar investment in the town by controlling what goes next door. It's also one of the rare occasions when an industrial development agency has taken legal action in court against one of the companies it works with.

The case centers around a parcel of land that the then-California-based Internet company agreed to buy from the agency in July 2014, as part of its development of a sprawling $500 million technology facility in the Town of Lockport Industrial Park.

That operation, whose first phase initially opened in 2010 after 13 months of construction, features nine buildings with 300,000 square feet of space on 45 acres on Enterprise Drive and nearby Crown Drive. Originally intended as the company's East Coast data center with 50,000 computer servers to power its network of websites, email and messenger service, it now includes two data centers and an operations and call center after expansions in 2013 and 2018.

In all, Yahoo's local operation employs more than 200 technology workers. And it relies on Western New York's cooler climate, prevailing winds off Lake Ontario and low-cost hydropower to keep the server buildings cool.

Yahoo paid $450,000 to buy the original property from the Lockport IDA, and then agreed to pay $271,800 for the extra land at 1000 Junction Road. But the agreement included a "clawback provision" under which the IDA had the right to repurchase the land for the same price if Yahoo or its successor "failed to construct a facility used in connection with the corporation's business practices" by the seventh anniversary of the closing date.

The contract defined Yahoo's business as "data storage and related computer and information processing, office, call center, storage or buyer business related use." And it said that the IDA could give written notice to Yahoo of its intent to repurchase the land after seven years, and the company agreed to "convey good, marketable title to the property."

The sale closed on Sept. 8, 2014, and was recorded in the County Clerk's Office on Sept. 19, 2014. Besides the hydropower as an economic development incentive, Yahoo also received $12 million in sales tax breaks over 20 years and a 20-year property tax break from the Lockport IDA.

Meanwhile, Yahoo was acquired in 2017 by Verizon Communications Inc., which consolidated the Internet operations of Yahoo and AOL under Oath Holdings Inc. It later changed to Verizon Media Group and then back to Yahoo, before Verizon sold the entire subsidiary to Apollo Global Management in September 2021 for $5 billion. It's now New York City-based Yahoo Holdings Inc., after recently changing its name again on May 1.

However, nothing has been built on the Lockport site "in connection with the owner's business practices," according to the lawsuit. So after the seven-year period lapsed two years ago, the IDA gave notice to Yahoo in November 2021 that it wanted the land back.

But when Yahoo delivered a deed on March 4, 2022, it included restrictions on the use and operations of the property that weren't there before, and which "would significantly limit the IDA's use of the Subject Premises."

Among those, the property cannot be used for "any use that reasonably would be expected to diminish the air flow or quality of the property" at 5365 Crown Drive and 5319 Enterprise Drive.

It also specifically bars "any use generating noxious" odors or excessive airborne particles such as what is found in dust or smoke, as well as "any use that would increase traffic to a level that would diminish the service afforded by the roadways" or that would "result in an increase in air pollutants." And it prohibits "any use that requires an air quality control or similar permit under the Clean Air Act" or other laws.

Additionally, it restricts "any use that would diminish or impair the availability or reliability" of utility service to the data center, or anything that Oath or Yahoo believes would "negatively interfere with" the data center operation. And it bars connections to the Yahoo electrical substations or any driveways or parking within 275 feet of the Yahoo facility.

"Yahoo's Proposed Deed deviates drastically from the Deed conveyed to its predecessor which did not contain any such restrictions, acknowledgements or covenants," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit continued, "Such restrictions limit the Subject Premises to having virtually no feasible use when taking into consideration the property's current zoning scheme, the property location in the Town of Lockport's industrial development park, and the Plaintiff's corporate purposes as the original grantor of the premises. Yahoo's Proposed Deed would render title to the Subject Premises unmarketable."

The IDA rejected the proposed deed in a March 2022 letter, and told the company that it didn't comply with the clawback provision. But Yahoo has "refused to deliver a deed without the aforementioned use and operating restrictions," according to the lawsuit, which asks the state Supreme Court to order the company to comply with the original agreement.