Before shovels have even entered the ground for the Buffalo Bills new stadium, local unions are raising concerns about the use of out-of-town contractors on some of the projects.

In an email obtained by The Buffalo News, Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, said he was worried about the potential use of contractors and material distributors from out of state, as well as Canada, in laying precast brick for the stadium exterior and for plumbing and electrical work.

Brown, who serves on the Erie County Stadium Corp. board of directors, recommended that fellow members vote against the project unless "things get turned around." A day after his email, the Stadium Corp. canceled its Tuesday meeting.

"It's ridiculous," Brown wrote. "Everyone in Western New York has been working very hard to get people ready to go to work on this project. ... This is not what was intended when the county and the state put up an incredible amount of money to build this stadium."

Local bricklayers and building tradecraft workers have been saying for weeks that they aren't fans of the material and manner of instillation planned to be used for the exterior of the new Bills stadium.

They want the new stadium to be built with laid-in-place brick masonry.

But the initial design of the $1.4 billion stadium, scheduled for three years of construction starting this spring, calls for the use of large concrete panels with pre-laid brick, which can be cheaper and easier to install.

That wouldn't look as good as the more historical and classic appearance a brick exterior would provide, said Rick Williamson, president of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3 NY in Buffalo. It also wouldn't use as many local skilled trades workers, cutting into the economic benefits the region would reap from the construction work, he said.

Williamson said the 1,300 area members he represents are not opposed to the project, but want to make sure they’re involved as much as possible, and that the local workforce gets as much work as possible.

And now Brown is coming to their support, saying that jobs given to contractors and distributors from out of the area will lead to less money from the project being spent here. Contractors from outside the area only have to use a workforce that includes 50% of local workers, he said. The rest can come from anywhere.

“We have a vested interest in the project,” Williamson said at the final public hearing for the new stadium earlier this month.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the work that we do," he said. "We all know that this is a once-in-a-lifetime project for our community, and we want this project to benefit the community and workforce as much as possible.”

Hand-laid brick would also bring an aesthetically prominent look to the new stadium, he said. On the other hand, precast brick panels are typically made outside New York and are used more often for warehouses and parking ramps, Williamson added.

Populous, the architectural firm designing the stadium, has completed the initial renderings for the new 1.35-million-square-foot facility with around 60,000 to 62,000 seats and a standing room area and party deck on 242.5 acres of property, across the street from the current stadium on Abbott Road. The Bills have released one exterior and one interior rendering of the new stadium.

Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction are the general contractors for the stadium construction and in charge of managing project bids.

The Erie County Stadium Corp., a state subsidiary that must approve the stadium project and will hold the lease with the Bills, will post the responses to Williamson’s comments and others made at the public hearing prior to its next meeting, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday but postponed, according to a spokesperson for Empire State Development.

Supporters of the use of precast concrete panels say they help speed up construction, reduce site disruption and can trim project costs since they require fewer workers to install. Erie County and state officials have said they expect up to 10,000 people put to work on stadium construction.

The precast concrete panels, placed by cranes, are likely being used as a result of a national labor shortage because they do not require the use of as many trades people, Williamson said. But with the help of apprentices, there would be enough local workers to complete hand-laid brick on the stadium's exterior, he added.

“To try to design a building and build a schedule around what they think is a labor shortage is not right and missing the whole point of having local labor doing the work,” he said.

Williamson said he realizes that there’s a time constraint on construction, which the team of builders and planners for the project reiterated in an initial response to his request.

“It’s a three-year project and an aggressive approach, so they’re trying to do as much as they possibly can by taking on big hunks of the project at a time. But that does nothing for the local economy in the long run,” he said.

He contends that local bricklayers also could accomplish what the stadium design team is trying to do by creating a slanted, angled look to the brick at no extra cost to the project.

Albert Catalano, a northeast region representative for the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, has asked that local bricklayers be given the chance to directly present to the Bills and stadium designers an alternative to the precast brick design.

Either way, there should still be work on the project for local bricklayers, but how much won’t be known until the new stadium’s interior design is revealed and bids go out for that work, Williamson said. Union members also do work with block, stone, tile, concrete, terrazzo, epoxy and plaster.

Bid packages have been released for preliminary construction work, such as site fencing and lighting, utility and power relocation, site demolition and mass excavation. The Bills hope to break ground in June.

"We’re not trying to nitpick it and be trivial about it, but the exterior is the initial thing people will see, and we want them to be impressed and know that local people built that,” Williamson said.

The Stadium Corp. met for the first time in years last month to initially approve the framework for a new stadium deal that includes a 30-year lease to kick in when it is substantially finished – slated for 2026 – an extension of the current lease that expires in July, a community benefits agreement, a non-relocation agreement and a construction coordination pact.

The state has committed $600 million to the construction of the stadium, and the county has committed $250 million. The team, with the help of the NFL and sale of personal seat licenses, will foot the remaining bill, including any cost overruns.

Stephen Gawlik, senior council with Empire State Development, said last month that the Stadium Corp. is likely to meet in February and March for administrative needs and to go over any final details of the deal, and then “as needed,” if there is any stadium-related business or issues to address.

The Erie County Legislature also must approve the final details of the new stadium agreement.

Sandra Tan contributed to this report.