Local unemployment remains high at nearly 8%

Unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region remains stubbornly high.
The jobless rate in Erie and Niagara counties held at 7.9% during January, unchanged from December but 1.5 percentage points above its pandemic-low of 6.4% in November.
Economists also warn that the unemployment rate likely underestimates the scope of joblessness across the region, since some of the drop since the spring lockdown is the result of thousands of workers dropping out of the labor pool. Before the pandemic hit, local unemployment was running around 5%.
Since then, however, the region has lost more than 48,000 jobs over the past year – a nearly 9% decline.
The region lost more than 112,000 jobs when the lockdown began in March and April, and since then it has regained only about 55% of those positions.
In a healthy economy, new jobs are being created, which in turn, lures more people into a growing workforce.
Support Local Journalism
The opposite is happening now. Not only is the region down almost 50,000 jobs, but the number of people who hold jobs also is declining.
About 21,300 fewer people held jobs in January than during the first month of last year – a drop of 4.2%, according to data released Tuesday by the state Labor Department.
At the same time, the number of people who are actively looking for a job but can't find one also is shrinking. The state said the region has 58% more unemployed people than it did a year ago – an increase of 15,500. That's the most people who have been unemployed during January since 2013.
As a result, the region's overall labor pool is shrinking, down by 6,300 people, or 1.2%. Some of the decline is due to workers becoming discouraged about their prospects for finding a job and giving up their job hunt.
That shrinks the labor force because only workers who are actively looking for a job are considered to be unemployed. Those who have stopped looking aren't considered to be part of the labor force, which now is smaller than it's been since at least 1990, which is as far back as the Labor Department data go.
The labor force also is shrinking because some workers have dropped out because of health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some parents also have given up their jobs and stopped looking for work to care for their school-age children who are attending class online at least part of the week.
As the pandemic eases and vaccinations roll out, the labor force could begin growing again as those health concerns ease and businesses start hiring again. Parents also are likely to start looking for work again once their children return to in-person classes, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.