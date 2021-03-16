Local unemployment remains high at nearly 8%

At the same time, the number of people who are actively looking for a job but can't find one also is shrinking. The state said the region has 58% more unemployed people than it did a year ago – an increase of 15,500. That's the most people who have been unemployed during January since 2013.

As a result, the region's overall labor pool is shrinking, down by 6,300 people, or 1.2%. Some of the decline is due to workers becoming discouraged about their prospects for finding a job and giving up their job hunt.

That shrinks the labor force because only workers who are actively looking for a job are considered to be unemployed. Those who have stopped looking aren't considered to be part of the labor force, which now is smaller than it's been since at least 1990, which is as far back as the Labor Department data go.

The labor force also is shrinking because some workers have dropped out because of health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some parents also have given up their jobs and stopped looking for work to care for their school-age children who are attending class online at least part of the week.

As the pandemic eases and vaccinations roll out, the labor force could begin growing again as those health concerns ease and businesses start hiring again. Parents also are likely to start looking for work again once their children return to in-person classes, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

