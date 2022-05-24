Local unemployment rate neared a record low in April

Unemployment dropped to a record low for April across the Buffalo Niagara region last month, despite a slowdown in hiring.

The reason why the April unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% – the second lowest for any month since 1990 – is the persistent labor shortage, caused by the loss of roughly 7,500 people from the local work force since the pandemic began.

With fewer people looking for work, even a modest uptick in hiring can push down the unemployment rate, since only workers who have a job or are actively looking for one are counted by the state Labor Department survey.

"What that tells me is that there are barriers," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

Lingering concerns about the pandemic and a widening gap between what workers expect in wages and what employers are willing to pay are contributing to the smaller work force. Other factors, such as transportation issues that make it hard for workers to get to where the jobs are and a shortage of affordable child care, also are keeping workers on the sideline, he said. Still others retired early during the pandemic.

"With the number of unemployed people at near an all-time low, anyone who wants a job has found a job," Glass said.

The April unemployment report, released Tuesday pegged the jobless rate at a tick under its pre-pandemic low of 3.7% in April 2019.

But the report also showed that the region is down roughly 7,500 workers during that same period. That allows the unemployment rate to drop, even though the region has nearly 10,000 fewer people who are holding jobs. Some workers hold more than one job, and the rising wages during the pandemic, especially for jobs at the lower-end of the pay scale, has allowed some workers who previously relied on two or three part-time jobs to get by with one or two, local economists have said.

As a result, the number of workers who say they are actively looking for a job but can't find one shrunk to 19,100 people in April – the second lowest for any month since 1990. Only in December 2021 were there fewer unemployed people across the region.

The unemployment report follows a separate report last week – based on a different survey – that found that the region lost 2.100 jobs from March to April, ending a three-month stretch of moderate job growth across the region.

Glass thinks the unemployment data may be underestimating the size of the local work force, making it seem as though more workers are remaining on the sidelines. One reason that may be happening is that the estimates rely too heavily on historical employment patterns, which typically show a decline in the work force from March to April, even though there is high demand for workers in the current labor market – a factor that typically would draw more workers into the labor pool.

"It tells me there's still slack in the labor force," Glass said.

